1970 Plymouth 'Cuda RTS Show Car Hidden for 46 Years Emerges As Low-Mileage Time Capsule

Built from 1970 to 1974, the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda is now one of the most desirable classic Mopars. And if we add "HEMI" and "convertible" into the mix, we get some of the rarest Plymouths ever created.
Sure, the company delivered more than 50,000 Barracudas during the 1970 model year, but only 666 were 'Cudas with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8. As for convertibles, Plymouth sold 566 examples in Gran Coupe trim and 548 in 'Cuda spec. And only 14 of the latter were fitted with the mighty HEMI. Come 2023, and these super-rare drop-tops change hands for seven-figure sums, making them one of only a few million-dollar muscle cars out there.
The four-speed HEMI is the rarest of the Barracudas at only five units made, but only if we don't include the custom RTS version that Plymouth commissioned for the Rapid Transit System Caravan that toured the US in 1970 and 1971. Also known as the RTS 'Cuda, it was built in only four examples. And I'm talking about this relatively unknown Barracuda because one of these cars recently resurfaced after a whopping 46 years in hiding.
The story goes that the current owner bought the car from someone in Detroit in 1976 and kept it in storage ever since, reportedly because he thought the custom 'Cuda was getting too much attention. Not exactly surprising given the flashy livery and the very aggressive, beak-like front end, right?
And the really cool thing about this 'Cuda spending almost 50 years out of sight is that it soldiered on as a spectacular time capsule. Not only does it have 967 miles (1,556 km) on the odo, but this show car is also untouched, still wearing the custom paint job it got in 1971. Sure, it's far from perfect paint-wise, the interior has a bit of wear and tear, and the V8 engine no longer runs, but it doesn't get any better than this when it comes to unrestored survivors.
If you're unfamiliar with the RTS 'Cuda, it was designed by Harry Bradley, the man responsible for the Hot Wheels toy line in the late 1960s, and was built by Chuck Miller. The show car is actually heavily inspired by yet another custom-built Plymouth from the era. I'm talking about the Sonic Cuda, a drag-spec racer with a big wing and a massive blower popping up through the hood.
The RTS 'Cuda features an identical front fascia but sports a notably different spoiler, and it doesn't have a rear wing. It's also less aggressive drivetrain-wise, featuring a street-spec 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 of the Six Pack variety. The latter was good for 390 horsepower and was Plymouth's second-most powerful mill at the time (obviously slotted below the 426 HEMI). The RTS 'Cuda was also fitted with a Shaker hood, a feature usually found on HEMI-powered Mopars.
Other goodies that set it apart from the usual 1970 'Cuda include side-exiting exhaust pipes, a feature you'll only see on the AAR 'Cuda homologation special, a rear-mounted parachute, and a pair of wheelie bars. The latter aren't fitted on the car but in the trunk and ready to return to the rear bumper.
Now granted, this bespoke 'Cuda isn't yet ready to hit the road or the drag strip, mainly due to the 440 V8 not running, but that should be a relatively easy fix given that the car was stored in a nice garage for all these years. Check it out in the video below, including footage of Chuck Miller talking about the rarest 1970 'Cuda ever built.
