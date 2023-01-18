autoevolution
 

Take a Closer Look at the World's Only 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Four-Door

Built from 1964 to 1974 over three generations, the Plymouth Barracuda was only offered as a two-door (both coupe and convertible). But that's not to say that Plymouth did not consider a four-door version of the pony car.
While not as famous as the four-door Mustang concept that Ford built in the 1960s, the four-door Barracuda was more than just an idea on Plymouth's drawing board. The company toyed with the concept right before the third-generation Barracuda arrived in late 1969. And at least two sources claim that Plymouth even built a prototype.

The four-door was mentioned by former Chrysler employee Roger Johnson in a story written in 2006. He recalled seeing a red four-door Barracuda at the Highland Park facility in 1969. The sedan was also mentioned in the October 1969 issue of Mechanix Illustrated. The magazine claimed that the Barracuda "has a new look for 1970 that includes two- and four-door hardtops and a convertible."

As we already know, the Barracuda was never offered as a four-door, so Plymouth most likely scrapped the project right before the third-gen pony arrived in showrooms. Sadly, there's not a lot of info as to what happened, but the four-door prototype was probably destroyed and quickly forgotten. Until some 47 years later when Dave Walden put together the four-door Barracuda that Plymouth never sold.

Perhaps inspired by the story of Roger Johnson, Walden built a slightly longer 1970 Barracuda with an extra pair of doors and enhanced rear-seat legroom in 2016. The Mopar not only looks surprisingly authentic inside and out, but it also comes with a broadcast sheet, a reproduction window sticker, a legal VIN, and a title that says "Plymouth 4-Door Barracuda."

It also comes with a period-correct engine under the hood in the form of a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8. Yeah, it's not a HEMI or a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, but it's no slouch either at 275 horsepower. All told, Dave made sure that his four-door creation is as authentic as a factory-built Plymouth.

Unfortunately, this intriguing Mopar didn't get as much attention as it deserves. And that's mostly because the car was placed in storage after being paraded at a few events in 2016. It didn't resurface until 2022 when its owner decided to part ways with it. The Barracuda crossed the auction block at Kissimmee 2023, where it made a few waves due to its unique body layout.

But bidders weren't as impressed as onlookers and the Barracuda changed hands for only $121,000 (including fees). Yes, that's a bit more than the usual 340-powered 1970 Barracuda but surprisingly low for a truly unique build in Concours-ready condition. The custom classic was estimated to go for at least $200,000 and as much as $300K. Go ahead and check it out in the video below.

