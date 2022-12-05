Moulin Rouge 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda Was a Graduation Gift, Only One Ever Made Like This

Proud parents who can afford to, always gift their offspring something valuable on graduation. After all, graduation is an important moment for any human, the moment they’re about to really take on the world and begin their life journeys.
And what better way to start that journey than with a brand-new car? Gifting cars for graduation has always sat well with American families, and it’ll probably continue to do so for a long time to go.
Back in 1970, one lucky student got this from her parents: a 1970 Plymouth Cuda of the AAR variety, meaning the breed that was only produced for that year and with several unique touches, like say black fiberglass hood with hold-down pins, multiple carburation, and the radio antenna mounted on the rear fender.
So, rare cars that if properly maintained were certain to be worth a fortune decades later. And properly maintained this AAR Cuda was, as it still looks simply stunning, sitting on the lot of cars auction house Mecum will be selling next month in Kissimmee, Florida.
The first thing you’ll notice about this Cuda is that it does not come in the usual Rallye Red, but in a shade of pink-ish purple called Moulin Rouge. Fitting for a female driver barely out of college, and a feature that makes this Cuda unique, as its seller, the same family who’s owned the car since 1970, says it’s the only one known to exist with a combination between this color and engine.
The car is offered unrestored and with just 50,000 miles (80,000 km) on the clock, and that should make it even more valuable in the eyes of some, and complete with two broadcast sheets. The 290 hp engine is the matching numbers one, controlled by the stock 4-speed manual transmission and breathing through a side exhaust. The car rides on Rallye wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas GT.
Mecum lists this Cuda as the star of the Florida event in January 2023, but also says this thing is going with no reserve.
