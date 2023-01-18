Europe's Nissan X-Trail Becomes More Versatile With Original Accessories

Otherwise marketed as the Rogue in the United States, the Nissan X-Trail boasts enhanced functionality, usage, and design with the new accessories launched by the company’s European arm. In total, these comprise 32 different bits and pieces that can be equipped to the mid-size crossover.
In the ‘design’ part, Nissan mentions the 18-inch alloys “for countries where winter tires are recommended.” These are joined by a protective plastic cover for the lower part of the front bumper, which features a silver look, and a dark silver rear bumper protector. Other highlights comprise the dark silver side mirror casings and air intake finisher at the front, and chrome trim for the tailgate. Customers can choose between two illuminated kickplates, one displaying the ‘X-Trail’ logo, and the other the ‘e-Power’ emblem.
Moving over to the ‘comfort’ part, we find a pair of packs, named the Adventurer and Modernist, which are said to “reflect the individual usage profiles.” The former brings removable tow bar with electrical supply, mud guards, cross bars, luggage entry guard, side window deflectors, door protection film, mud flaps, and a detachable light for the trunk. The latter gets one of the two backlit entry sills, as well as exterior welcome lights, protections for the front and rear bumpers, and the removable tow bar with power supply.
Last but not least, the ‘convenient’ bit features stuff such as the bicycle carrier, which can be mounted on the roof (four bikes) or at the rear (three bikes), and the trunk organizer that keeps things from moving around. There is a protective mat here too that extends out to keep the rear bumper safe from scratches. As an alternative, a reversible trunk liner, with rubber coating on one side and velour on the other, is also available. The exterior welcome lighting and a cargo barrier for dog owners are also mentioned here.
“Whether it’s for the convenience-seeker or the adventurer in us, the accessories for the all-new X-Trail offer something for everyone,” commented the brand’s Manager for Parts & Accessories Product Marketing, Johnny Fernandes. “The accessories provide additional comfort, convenience, and enhanced looks, allowing customers to adapt their X-Trail to their needs or preferences.”
As a reminder, the 2023 Nissan Rogue is offered in the S, SV, Midnight Edition, SL, and Platinum grades stateside. The lineup kicks off at $27,360, excluding destination and dealer fees, and tops out at a minimum of $37,140 for the top-of-the-line version. All of them are offered with standard front-wheel drive, but the all-wheel drive system is available as a $1,500 option across the range. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, which pushes out 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) and 225 lb-ft (305 Nm) of torque. A host of accessories is also available for the Rogue in our market.
Moving over to the ‘comfort’ part, we find a pair of packs, named the Adventurer and Modernist, which are said to “reflect the individual usage profiles.” The former brings removable tow bar with electrical supply, mud guards, cross bars, luggage entry guard, side window deflectors, door protection film, mud flaps, and a detachable light for the trunk. The latter gets one of the two backlit entry sills, as well as exterior welcome lights, protections for the front and rear bumpers, and the removable tow bar with power supply.
Last but not least, the ‘convenient’ bit features stuff such as the bicycle carrier, which can be mounted on the roof (four bikes) or at the rear (three bikes), and the trunk organizer that keeps things from moving around. There is a protective mat here too that extends out to keep the rear bumper safe from scratches. As an alternative, a reversible trunk liner, with rubber coating on one side and velour on the other, is also available. The exterior welcome lighting and a cargo barrier for dog owners are also mentioned here.
“Whether it’s for the convenience-seeker or the adventurer in us, the accessories for the all-new X-Trail offer something for everyone,” commented the brand’s Manager for Parts & Accessories Product Marketing, Johnny Fernandes. “The accessories provide additional comfort, convenience, and enhanced looks, allowing customers to adapt their X-Trail to their needs or preferences.”
As a reminder, the 2023 Nissan Rogue is offered in the S, SV, Midnight Edition, SL, and Platinum grades stateside. The lineup kicks off at $27,360, excluding destination and dealer fees, and tops out at a minimum of $37,140 for the top-of-the-line version. All of them are offered with standard front-wheel drive, but the all-wheel drive system is available as a $1,500 option across the range. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, which pushes out 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) and 225 lb-ft (305 Nm) of torque. A host of accessories is also available for the Rogue in our market.