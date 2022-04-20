HEMI ’Cuda Convertible: The Rare Muscle Car That’s Now Worth More Than a Bugatti Chiron

More on this:

1 World's Rarest 1970 Plymouth Superbird Comes Out of Storage, Flaunts Psychedelic Livery

2 Mysterious 1970 Plymouth GTX Claims Hemi Heritage, Priced To Match

3 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Comes Out of the Barn After 40 Years, 426 V8 Sits in a Crate

4 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda Flaunts 426 HEMI Muscle, Four-Speed Manual With Pistol Grip Shifter

5 All-Original 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Holy Grail, But There's a Catch