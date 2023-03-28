Slammed Ford Maverick XLT on 22s Looks Tiny Next to a 6-Inch Lifted F-150 on 35s

Ford stands as America's second largest carmaker, both in terms of ICE and EV vehicles, behind GM and Tesla, respectively. And it is doing just fine and dandy in one mega-important sector: pickup trucks.
It surely does not command the entire market for workhorse and leisure vehicles. And that's because it is too stubborn to release the T6.2 second-generation Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck in North America. Meanwhile, the king of the segment, Toyota’s Tacoma, has already started the teaser campaign for the upcoming introduction of the fourth-generation model. And that one is probably due out before the end of 2023 as a 2024 model year.
Ford can jump from top to bottom with help from the continued popularity of the F-Series, the F-150 and the Super Duty. Additionally, since it decided to oppose the ritzy Hyundai Santa Cruz with its more affordable and electrified Maverick unibody compact pickup truck, it also had the revelation that the sector was not dead – it only lay dormant expecting a genius stroke like the Maverick Hybrid and EcoBoost (plus Tremor, for off-road enthusiasts).
Success did not wait, and now, the Mexico factory has trouble filling the orders for the Escape and Bronco Sport with a pickup truck bed. Sure, most will say the Maverick is a lot more than just a reworked crossover SUV, and a few socialites might also want to try and stand out in a crowd with their ideas. One of them is Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, who is now ready to flaunt a couple of modified Blue Oval truck siblings – a slammed Maverick and a lifted F-150.
So, what keeps them together? That would be the white body color, the common XLT trim, and the fact that they were modified by TCCustoms, the company’s tuning offshoot. Anyway, some things set them apart, and we invite you to check out both videos embedded below if you want to delve a little deeper – even if the one for the F-150 was actually used as a placeholder to discuss the potential modifications brought upon the F-Series by the 2024 model year refresh.
As far as the F-150 XLT is concerned, which also has the FX4 package, the main gist would be revolving around the cool wheel, tire, and suspension upgrades. The aftermarket Fuel Off-Road Trigger wheels are dressed up in matching white and shod in 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road tire, while the truck has been lifted high into the air on a six-inch (15.24 cm) BDS lift kit. Last, but not least, it also comes with an MBRP exhaust accessory to make the 5.0-liter V8 sound a little throatier.
Now, for the pocket-sized sibling, the guys from TC went against the norm – where Tremor is even more adventurous than normal Mavericks this one is the exact opposite. And they achieved a street truck vibe quite easily, via the new and massive 265-millimeter Nitto NT420V luxury tires, which are neatly wrapped around 22-inch Niche Road Wheels.
We have to say, those contrasting black aftermarket wheels look even more humongous than they really are because of the petite Maverick dimensions’ and also because it was slammed on fresh Eibach springs that lowered the ride height by two inches (5 cm) up front and a full 2.9 inches (7.36 cm) at the rear. Last, but not least, the little truck also has a Fast & Furious vibe thanks to customizable Oracle LED under-glow lights!
