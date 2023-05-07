This Box Truck Was Turned Into a Mobile Beach House That Makes Life an Endless Vacation

One of the most fascinating things about checking out mobile homes is seeing what kind of quirky ideas people come up with, especially when looking at DIY builds. And this Mitsubishi Fuso motorhome conversion is certainly special and unique, as it's focused on the social aspect of nomad life.
And it's this focus on socializing and feeling connected to the outside world that's immediately apparent when looking at this box truck turned mobile home. A large window built into the side of the living compartment that makes it look like an ice cream truck is probably the highlight of this build.
But it's not the only feature focused on letting a bit of the outside world permeate this mobile home, as multiple windows are dotted on both sides of the truck. The main reason for this stylistic choice is that Cyrus, the guy who built it, enjoys traveling up and down the west coast, taking in the ocean views. And this is something that all potential nomads can take note of - a build should be adapted to what it will be used for.
Other exterior features of this box truck include surfboard mounts, storage boxes, bull bars, off-road tires, and an exposed spare wheel, all aesthetic features that contrast with its beach-going nature. There's also a large roof deck on top, along with a foldable tent, turning the entire roof of this box truck into some sort of penthouse suite with a terrace. Access is gained via a ladder at the back of the truck, which is mounted on one of the two doors that swing open to expose the garage.
Moving on, let's look at this motorhome's interior, as it's just as fascinating as the exterior. The first design choice that's apparent here is that the entirety of this box truck is just one large room. And while that's common across most mobile home builds, especially vans, this one is unique for a relatively simple reason. All areas inside this mobile home seem to flow and merge into each other while being focused on the outside world, which helps make living in a confined space feel much less cramped.
When it comes to utilities, the kitchen is sparse but functional, with a big sink, a large fridge, and all the electrical cooking equipment like an induction stove and gooseneck pouring kettle. But with everything being electrical, the power draw becomes substantial, so the foldable tent on top has a 480W solar panel mounted on it. This is more than enough to be off-grid for a long time when living on the sunny Californian coast. The rest of the space in this area is just used for storage and a colossal L-shaped couch, perfect for laid-back afternoons with a cup of coffee and a great book, shaded from the sun.
Moving towards the back of the truck, we encounter the first aspect that makes it evident this is still a work in progress. And that's because the bathroom is kind of nonexistent, with a Nature's Head composting toilet that slides out from under a cabinet being the only thing present. However, the owner does state that a shower will be implemented into the building in the future, something that should not be an issue considering this box truck has a 65-gallon (246-liter) freshwater tank.
Last but not least, there is the bedroom, which in this case is enormous. Thanks to the 7-foot (2 m) width of the box truck, Cyrus was able to fit a full queen-size mattress and still had 13 inches (33 cm) of headboard room to use for storage. There's also an ample garage space underneath the truck that houses a vast array of tools, as the owner is also a truck builder.
Overall, this mobile home build is fascinating, wholly focused on allowing the outside world to ooze into the interior. It's a fantastic blueprint that can help potential nomads design their own beach-going builds.
This aspect is most obvious in the kitchen, with the countertops and sink facing the large window cut into the side of the living compartment, making this mobile dwelling look like a food truck. Granted, that's a good thing, as it provides a great view and an excellent social area. And the fact that the countertop space is reduced and faces the outside world, along with two large skylights, makes this truck feel a lot more spacious than it has any business being.
Keep in mind this is just the first prototype, and this layout is subject to change, with a Murphy bed planned as a future upgrade, taking further advantage of the spacious living quarters in this box truck. But one thing that will stay the same is having a skylight and multiple windows in the bedroom as well as a fan, providing both comfort and a great view of the ocean.
