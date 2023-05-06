Fifth Wheel Mobile Home Is a Great Balance Between Luxurious Comfort and Adventure

When it comes to downsizing, van conversions and mobile homes made out of school buses are among the top trending choices. But the nomad lifestyle isn't only about going off-grid in remote locations and experiencing travel through an adventure-focused lens. Everybody is different; some people would rather be comfortable and spend a few months in each new location.
That is where something like a fifth-wheel RV comes in, as it has so much more space than conventional mobile living approaches. It offers potential nomads the chance to feel at home while on the road in an uncompromising manner.
And if someone wants to go from a relaxed way of exploring the world to a more adventurous lifestyle, it can happen over time. But picking up an RV is a good way to dip your toes in the lifestyle without fully committing to all the inherent compromises.
That being said, let's look at this self-renovated 2015 Heartland Elkridge Fifth Wheel. The most noteworthy thing about it is its sheer size. It measures 40-foot (12.2 m) long, which is enormous compared to a camper van. So much so that travel must be planned to ensure the route does not include impossible turns or go through areas where this fifth wheel can't fit. But that's the price you pay for the massively increased comfort an RV offers compared to the alternatives.
Speaking of space and comfort, everything starts on the outside. In this case, the RV boasts copious amounts of pass-through exterior storage, enough for even a family to take all their belongings with them while on the road.
And as fifth wheels are first and foremost designed for camping, mostly at designated RV spots, some additional goodies are present. Chief among them is the exterior kitchen, which is equipped with a sink that delivers both hot and cold water, a mini fridge, electric plugs, and of course, propane hookups for the grill. This kind of design choice is fantastic for entertaining guests and just interacting with people one can meet while traveling.
With the exterior taken care of, the next thing to do is step inside the RV and check out what life on the road can look like when done in style. The first area that greets us is the open space kitchen and living room combination, which looks great and is clearly designed with guests in mind.
The kitchen is relegated to one corner of this area. It has an interesting center island design with an integrated sink and marble countertop, something that feels luxurious and is usually seen in traditional homes. However, the couple who renovated this RV made it work incredibly well both as a cooking space and a social area.
To the side of the island, there's a myriad of wall shelves holding plenty of kitchen supplies, while the stove, oven, fridge, and other cabinets are placed behind it. This is an ergonomic design that only really has one issue in the fact that most of the stuff must be taken off the shelves when on the move.
On the opposite wall, there's a pseudo dining room comprised of a table that can seat four people and a decently sized couch. The layout is completed by a TV mounted on a large wooden cabinet filled with boxes, which gives this room its third and final purpose as a living room. And considering the sheer amount of seating available, it's a great social area for entertaining guests or spending a relaxed afternoon.
Heading from here toward the front of the RV, there's a small but brightly decorated office, which is necessary for remote work. Speaking of which, this mobile home also benefits from a Starlink connection for the same purpose. Back to the office area, it also has a large storage closet used as a pantry, unsurprising considering how mobile homes have to use every inch of space.
And if an office space sounds extravagant for a mobile home, this RV also boasts two bathrooms. And they are better equipped than what's considered standard in a traditional home, where one would be a service bathroom and the other would have a shower. In this case, both bathrooms are complete with all the amenities like showers, cabinet-mounted sinks, and vanity mirrors.
Moving on, the last two rooms in this RV are the bedrooms, with one being significantly better than the other. The small one serves as a guest bedroom, equipped with a bunk bed and not much else, and situated in a relatively cramped space. Granted, it is only meant as a place for guests to go to sleep at the end of an entertaining evening.
It's the master bedroom that takes the spotlight here, as it is spacious, has a bright and open aesthetic, and benefits from plenty of natural light. There's no TV to fall asleep to while watching a movie, but it feels isolated and relaxing, something that's really important for a good night's sleep.
On top of what's been mentioned so far, this RV also boasts air conditioning, a surround sound speaker system, and other amenities that can make life on board a dream. Even when it comes to water and power, the situation is far more relaxed than would be the case in a van conversion.
This fifth wheel has a huge 65-gallon (246-liter) freshwater tank, probably enough for two people to go off-grid for a couple of weeks if they wanted to. The situation gets even better regarding the waste water tanks, with a 90-gallon (340-liter) gray water tank and a 45-gallon (170-liter) black water tank. One thing that's not mentioned is the electrical situation. But given the size of this behemoth, the battery bank is probably big enough not to be a concern, while solar panels remain an option for an upgrade.
Considering how much an RV has to offer in terms of comfortable and carefree travel over other builds, it's definitely a choice worth considering for potential nomads with the necessary funds. It strikes as the perfect balance between amenities and being able to travel full time and a good way for someone to experience this lifestyle before committing.