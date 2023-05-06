LEGO Ideas Firetruck Has More Functionality Than Most Modern Sets, Also Looks Amazing

LEGO has quite a few sets that car enthusiasts can enjoy, but the ones belonging to the Technic lineup are by far the most intricate and rewarding to build. As such, there is no shortage of potential Technic sets on the LEGO Ideas website.
Among them, one of the most fantastic is this ladder firetruck, designated as set number 42911 by its creator, DZolko. First and foremost, it's a gargantuan vehicle, with approximately 2,150 individual LEGO pieces used in its design. But that's not the best thing about it, not by a long shot.
The most distinctive aspect of this build is that it emphasizes what LEGO Technic used to be before aesthetics and display value became the foundations of all sets. This firetruck puts functionality and playability in the foreground, with many outstanding working elements.
That's not to say that looks had to suffer in return, as somehow, this set manages to be the best of both worlds. There's a significant number of little details dotted across this build, starting with the New York license plate and fire department stickers on the doors.
And the details keep coming, with a radiator grille that opens to expose chain-driven and fan-cooled engine hiding below the cabin. Speaking of the cabin, all four doors open to reveal a reasonably detailed interior, which is a pleasant surprise in a build focused on functionality.
Even the side storage doors open to reveal goodies like a fire extinguisher, first aid hit, and toolbox. Other nice touches include the hose extension at the top of the ladder, the stickers that emulate the operating mechanism, guard rails, etc. But you'll just have to look at it yourself, spotting all the details built into this firetruck, or we would be here all day.
Since I teased this set's functionality earlier, let's take a closer look at that, starting with the ladder mentioned above, as it can raise, lower, extend, and rotate. And if that wasn't good enough, this is all operated using two linear actuators and an L-motor, a function sorely missing from modern heavy machinery sets.
The four stability outriggers can also be extended, although this time, they are operated manually by turning the cleverly disguised lever as the water valve. But they can do more than extend, as this firetruck can also be lifted up by using the outriggers. This happens using LEGO pneumatic pistons, making this set fascinating and complex.
And this design choice of making the firetruck able to change its display form is why I did not mention size earlier. While the length is fixed at 62 cm (24.4"), the width can vary from 19 to 27 cm (7.5-10.6 inches), and the height can switch from 26 cm (10.2") when the ladder is lowered to a whopping 72 cm (28.3") when fully extended.
The final playability functions of this set are a new type of differential for the second axle and the ability to turn. However, the steering operation is somewhat unconventional, with a design similar to Hand of God steering disguised as a spare tire at the back of the truck. Granted, the steering wheel inside the cabin can also be used for this, offering some familiarity.
Considering how much work went into this set and the sheer complexity of it, it's definitely worth showing some support. Hopefully, it can reach the 10,000 votes milestone and convince LEGO to make nifty sets like this again.
