Hypatia Observatory Is a Fan-Made LEGO Build for Those Who Enjoy Stargazing

Space has always been a wonder to even those who lived before us. Is Earth the center of the Universe? Is Earth flat? Well, the answer to those two is no. But that did not stop people from believing that our planet is fantastic, and what else could we discover if we just looked at the sky? We invented the telescope so we could see better how the Universe looks like.
After that, we got more and more sci-fi-like machines to help us discover even the farthest celestial bodies surrounded by nothing, just black matter. Those discoveries made us create unique artworks, decorative items, and even toys that resemble what we have seen so far out there. Whether or not someone is interested in space stuff, it is one of the most amazing things we can experience in our lives, perhaps one of the scariest ones, too.
LEGO and space builds have a long history, from all the NASA spacecraft to even the newest set of Tales of the Space Age, which is more of a decorative item.
Hypatia Observatory has something in common with that new space-inspired set. Both of them are made by fans who enjoy LEGO and also space. Kreamirjam is the user on LEGO Ideas that created this observatory, which can be used as a house too.
The name chosen for this observatory is not random. Hypatia from Alexandria was a Neoplatonist philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician. She used to construct astrolabes, ancient astronomical instruments that represented the Universe as it was known then.
The set comes with two minifigures, Inge and Svend. They built this observatory to see Halley's Comet's upcoming approach, which was seen last time in 1986. If we are lucky enough, we could see it with our own eyes in 2061 as it has a regular 76-year journey around the Sun.
The two minifigures equipped the observatory with a large telescope to see the comet clearly. And since the fun continues, they also added a desk and a fold-out bed to spend as much time observing the sky.
Kreamirjam used curved Technic Gear Rack pieces to create a round appearance of the observatory. By combining four of these, he got a full circle. The dome was made using different curved slopes and can turn around 360 degrees. To use the telescope and have a clear view of the night sky, the dome can be fully opened with just a twist of a little gear by the doors. The whole building can also be opened from the side, revealing all the unique details the LEGO fan added.
This set was uploaded on April 14, 2023, and had already gathered over 400 supporters. In order to have a shot at becoming an actual set, it needs to gather 10,000 supporters and pass the LEGO expert review. Only after these are passed can we see it in the local LEGO shop.
LEGO and space builds have a long history, from all the NASA spacecraft to even the newest set of Tales of the Space Age, which is more of a decorative item.
Hypatia Observatory has something in common with that new space-inspired set. Both of them are made by fans who enjoy LEGO and also space. Kreamirjam is the user on LEGO Ideas that created this observatory, which can be used as a house too.
The name chosen for this observatory is not random. Hypatia from Alexandria was a Neoplatonist philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician. She used to construct astrolabes, ancient astronomical instruments that represented the Universe as it was known then.
The set comes with two minifigures, Inge and Svend. They built this observatory to see Halley's Comet's upcoming approach, which was seen last time in 1986. If we are lucky enough, we could see it with our own eyes in 2061 as it has a regular 76-year journey around the Sun.
The two minifigures equipped the observatory with a large telescope to see the comet clearly. And since the fun continues, they also added a desk and a fold-out bed to spend as much time observing the sky.
Kreamirjam used curved Technic Gear Rack pieces to create a round appearance of the observatory. By combining four of these, he got a full circle. The dome was made using different curved slopes and can turn around 360 degrees. To use the telescope and have a clear view of the night sky, the dome can be fully opened with just a twist of a little gear by the doors. The whole building can also be opened from the side, revealing all the unique details the LEGO fan added.
This set was uploaded on April 14, 2023, and had already gathered over 400 supporters. In order to have a shot at becoming an actual set, it needs to gather 10,000 supporters and pass the LEGO expert review. Only after these are passed can we see it in the local LEGO shop.