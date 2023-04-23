This LEGO Ideas Mercedes-Benz W196R F1 Car Is One Amazing Set That Failed To Get Support

LEGO has many offerings for every car enthusiast, ranging from small Speed Champions sets to massive collector's creations like the Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sian. But one thing that could be represented better in the toy company's lineup is Formula 1.
The only notable example of F1 car that made it on LEGO's list of vehicles to be immortalized in plastic bricks is McLaren's McL36 car, and that was a bit of a letdown. As such, an independent creator on LEGO's Ideas website named LEnoGO decided to change that. And this user did so in style, proposing a superb recreation of the Mercedes-Benz W196R. This car brought the legendary Formula 1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio two of his five World Driver's Champion titles.
Of course, one other motorsport icon stood behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz W196R, the late Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss. Considering how vital the car and the two drivers who raced it are for the sport's history, it seems only fitting that it gets a place on our shelves in LEGO form.
And it will need a decent amount of space to do so, as this build is a 1:8 scale replica, meaning it's relatively large. The exact dimensions are 21.5 in. (54.5 cm) in length by 8.5 in. (21.5 cm) in width and a height of 5.5 in. (14 cm). The shelf on which this legend will end up sitting will also have to be sturdy, as with over 1,600 elements making up this build, it weighs a hefty 3.5 lbs. (1.6 kg).
And the chunky size of this car is a good thing, as it means it's a high-fidelity recreation filled with details. Granted, it might not have the 340 hp straight-eight of the original race car or the complicated desmodromic springless valve system. But it does have an accurate representation of that monstrous engine under its removable engine cover. It also has air inlets that can be opened, a functional steering wheel, and Fangio's number 12 featured on the car's sides, front, and rear.
The interior is also highly detailed, featuring the minute windshield typical of cars from this generation and all the analog dials that should be present. But the most incredible detail here is the fabric seat with the checkered pattern in Fangio's F1 car, albeit with a brighter blue and white combination, as this one did not fade yet.
On the flip side, it also doesn't have the astronomic 29.6 million dollar price tag that Fangio's real W196R did when it was sold at Bonhams in 2013. If, by some miracle, LEGO does decide to make it, as it's not going to get the required 10,000 votes in time, this set could probably end up costing around $200 if similar sets are anything to go by. Considering the historical importance of this car and all the work that went into it, it surely deserves to at least be seen by some F1 and LEGO enthusiasts before it's gone for good.
