This Fan-Made LEGO Overpass Park Might Be the Best Addition to Your Minifigures City

We all love crowded cities, staying in line for everything we want and everywhere we go. The smell of air pollution is just amazing. Of course, this is just a joke, and nobody who wants to have clean lungs would choose this over the fresh air from the mountainside.
But why make only humans suffer from pollution and traffic congestion? Why not make the LEGO minifigures suffer too? Well, say no more because this fan-made build is here to do just that and more.
LEGO Ideas lets anyone courageous enough and with a considerable imagination create something extraordinary out of just a few bricks, from giant spaceships to tiny homes and even famous paintings. Everyone loves LEGO, and many people enjoy the Ideas side of it.
The Overpass Park was created by user terauma and uploaded on January 31, 2023. It gathered over 5,000 supporters in just a few months and has even been chosen as a Staff Pick. Terauma built and rendered this LEGO using Stud.io, which is a common practice for this kind of set. Only some people are lucky enough to own one million LEGO bricks, and this software is helping them create all these fantastic sets.
The Overpass Park comes with a freeway for all the small brick cars. The minifigures will never get lost because a few road signs point either to LEGO City or North Beach. A cute tiny detail on these signs is the distance, which is not measured in miles or kilometers but in studs. The set comes with two cars and a motorcycle.
Underneath that freeway, we find a park and a cafe where the minifigures can wait until the traffic congestion improves. And because everything is greener and more environmentally friendly down there, the cafe is made of containers. A barista minifigurine serves hot coffee to all the plastic people passing by. Then, they can enjoy their coffee at the table in front.
On the left, we find a skate park full of young minifigures showcasing their newly learned tricks. This park would not be complete without some graffiti murals, one with the play on word "SK8," and a wizard enchanting his skateboard. Fences surround the area to keep everyone from the outside safe from a random flying skateboard. A small child with a bicycle is looking at the tricks the older kids are doing.
The set measures 12.6 in. by 18.9 in. (32 cm by 48 cm) and comprises almost 1,900 pieces. It can be added to existing LEGO City sets and can also be customized to everyone's liking.
It still needs about 5,000 supporters to move on to the expert review part. Only after that could we get to see it on LEGO store shelves.
