This Modular LEGO Ideas Home Is a Wonderful Off-Grid Retreat for Your Minifigures

Modular houses are trending now more than ever. Not only can they be created out of environmentally friendly materials, but they can also be built in much less time than conventional ones. Make it off-grid, and you can have a sustainable little dwelling.
We have seen plenty of houses that are modular, tiny, or even made entirely of shipping containers. This lifestyle encourages people to be more kind toward the world that we live in and take care of what nature is offering us for free.
A few of these people are even re-creating this lifestyle with LEGO bricks for the miniatures. And if you are a LEGO fan, you most likely have plenty of minifigures who need a lovely place to call home. And what better way to do that than to create a modular and modern villa? Well, Jimmi-DK, the creator of this LEGO Ideas, created his own plastic bricks house and posted it on April 26, 2023. He managed to gather over 400 supporters but still needs 9,600 more, so a LEGO expert can review his idea and have it accepted for a new set.
The villa features a Bauhaus design, meaning it focuses on simplicity, with few decorations and primary colors. The model has walls all around, but since it is modular, these walls can be opened, and the roof can be lifted to reveal the interior.
Inside we find an elegant and straightforward design with two floors. On the ground level, a living room with a couch, a chair, a table, and a big TV was arranged. Next to the it is a kitchen in blue and black colors. It is fully functional with a fridge, a sink, and a gas range. However, plastic burgers might taste bland even for the minifigures. There is also a tiny bathroom without a shower. The walls are on double hinges, meaning that if you want to see the bottom floor, you will not need tons of space to open them.
On the upper floor, we find one bedroom and an office with a two-minifigures bed, a standing mirror, a wardrobe, and a computer. There is also a large balcony with a few green plants and two lounge chairs. The roof comes with four solar panels, which makes this home off-grid ready.
The exterior has a green garden, a pond with lilies, and a small waterfall from one of the walls. We can also find a garage with a classic orange car.
This model comes with 2,359 pieces and measures 15.12 in. (38.4 cm) in length, 15.12 in. (38.4 cm) in width, and 7 in. (17.8 cm) in height. If you like this LEGO Ideas set, you can help it gather the required supporters, and we might get to see it on the store shelves.
