LEGO Ideas Audi R8 Is a Great Way To Pay Homage to an Amazing Halo Car

Car enthusiasts of all ages have many ways to spend their money on car-related toys and memorabilia, but LEGO stands among the top choices. It's hard to beat the joy of building your own Ford GT, Porsche 911, or Ferrari 488 brick by brick.
But despite all the fantastic offerings the Danish toy company has, there are still a few gaps to fill. And that's precisely what the user Helge2 from LEGO's Ideas website thought when he decided to upload this Audi R8 build on April 26.
The Audi R8 is known as a halo car. In fact, it is probably the halo car, as the Audi R8 found heaps of success in generating excitement and enthusiasm for the brand, whereas others failed. Granted, that's only partly due to the R8 itself, as Audi had plenty of exciting offerings lined up to attract potential buyers once the R8 generated the initial buzz. But one can safely say that the R8 is the car that saved Audi, putting the German automaker back on the radar of car enthusiasts.
And if that doesn't sound quite right, just remember the Audi S5 with the same 4.2-liter V8 was available within the same time frame. On top of that, that was the era when crazy stuff like the 6-liter V12 Audi Q8 came out, with the iconic R8 being the foundation for all those fascinating pieces of engineering.
So, the success of the R8 was also due to stuff happening behind the scene. But that takes nothing away from how great the car was when it came out. It had a naturally aspirated V8 engine coupled to a manual gated shifter along with superb styling, and it was the first car to bring all LED headlamps to the market.
Sadly, this LEGO Ideas set is based on the newer generation of Audi R8, the one with the V10 engine also found in the Lamborghini Huracan. That said, it's still a great way to pay homage to one of the most important cars in automotive history.
And the set is impressive in its own right, containing a whopping number of 2,951 pieces. On top of that, it's also sizeable, coming in at 23.6 in. (60 cm) long, which places it within LEGO's 1:8 scale lineup. That's on the same level as the Lamborghini Sian, Bugatti Chiron, or Ferrari Daytona SP3, with which it could share a price point if LEGO turns it into an actual set. But being similarly sized brings more than just an inflated price point.
Obviously, that means it looks incredible, with all the body parts seamlessly fitting together. Everything looks like it was designed for a high-fidelity set, from the headlights and large grille to the side blades and back to the rear spoiler. But if this gets the required 10,000 supporters, LEGO will surely improve on this preliminary design and make it a truly fantastic set.
With this size and number of pieces come myriad details, like an opening trunk with a suitcase in it or the working suspension this car has. But this alone would not qualify it as detailed, so this LEGO R8 also has a working AWD system, a functional differential, and a relatively elaborate interior.
Considering how exciting and detailed this set is and the fact that it pays homage to a car that should always be remembered, it's worth showing some support. And if it does become an official LEGO set, it will definitely be the kind of build deserving of a place on every car enthusiast's shelf.
