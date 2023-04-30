The New Mandalorian LEGO Set Will Arrive Just in Time for the Star Wars Celebration

As if LEGO didn't already announce a million sets for the Star Wars Celebration, another one is coming. This time it is not made after the original movies but the newest series, The Mandalorian. We do not only get one spaceship but two and a few unique minifigures.
Starting May 1, 2023, the celebration begins, and we will be able to buy the new Star Wars sets and snatch some goodies simultaneously. Until May 7, 2023, if you are a VIP, you can enter a few raffles that can get you unique rewards, such as a sterling silver R2-D2, a signed Imperial Star Destroyer, an X-Wing Starfighter print, and a comic book created by yourself. You can also get a few gifts for each order over $40 or more.
The new set is inspired by the latest season of The Mandalorian. It comes with two spaceships, a Mandalorian Fang Fighter and a TIE Interceptor. Since the ships are designed for children, each comes with spring-loaded shooters.
The Fang Fighter has a storage compartment for the weapons and a cockpit that can open. The TIE Interceptor also has an opening cockpit and top hatch.
Although there are two ships, LEGO has uploaded the measurements only for the Fang Fighter. But since they are similar, we could guess the other shares the same size. It measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 10 in. (26 cm) long, and 9 in. (24 cm) wide.
This set could not come without a pack of minifigures, such as The Mandalorian with a darksaber, a Mandalorian Fleet Commander with a jetpack and a blaster pistol, a TIE Pilot with a handgun, and an R2-E6 droid. The Mandalorian and the R2-E6 are new minifigures exclusively added for this build. We might get to see them in other upcoming sets, perhaps one meant for the older fans.
Although a price of $99.99 (€99.99 for the European Market) for a toy might seem like a lot, in terms of LEGO, it isn't. Most of the sets that come with a similar number of pieces, 957 to be exact, can cost much more than that.
The build is going to be available on the LEGO store starting May 1, 2023, which is just in time for the Star Wars Celebration. Alongside this, more Mandalorian-inspired sets will be up for grabs, such as the Pirate Snub Fighter and The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter, all with even more minifigures.
All the new sets for The Mandalorian are designed for children, which can be both good and a little disappointing. It might be the perfect way to capture your kid's attention with the Star Wars Universe. But it is not so fun for the grown-ups as none of these builds contain lots of pieces or make a great decoration for the furniture.
