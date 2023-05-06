This Class A RV Comfortably Accommodates a Family of Five and Their Two Pets

Traveling many times a year can get quite expensive. Not to mention that finding the perfect accommodation is a stressful thing on our to-do list. This gets even more complicated with a large family that has small children. For this reason, many people decide to get an RV. Some even sell their houses and move into one of these vehicles.
The Hadley family lives full-time in a 35 ft (10.6 m) 2008 Winnebago Sightseer 35J. Before moving into a vehicle, they had a traditional 2,400 sq ft (223 sq m) house, but decided it was time to downsize their life, so they sold it and began their tiny living journey. The idea of selling the home came after COVID-19 hit. Being stuck between four walls has made them realize that the time spent traveling and discovering new places and traditions was the way to live your life.
This Winnebago was not the first RV they tried out. They had a travel trailer first, then a park model, and finally a Class A. This larger model fits their lifestyle better since they are a family of five and have two pets.
The exterior of the motorhome has a hatch where the propane tank was placed. It cannot be removed, so they must go to a propane filling station. But to solve this issue, an extended Stay propane kit was installed. This is an excellent choice for two reasons. It gives them the ability to run a propane-powered BBQ grill, and when the tank gets empty, a 20-pound (9 kg) propane bottle can be plugged into the rig to feed the RV with hot water or any appliance that uses propane.
The interior has been designed in warm colors with homey accents. The front side of the vehicle has a driver's cabin, a living room, a kitchen, and a dining area. Both the driver's and passenger seats in the cabin swivel around to face the living area. The space right next to the cabin is used as an office for the couple, with two desks, a computer, two screens, a graphic tablet, and a laptop. The cupboards above the cab are used to store cables, electronics, and manuals. The living room is just ahead of the office area. It includes a sofa that can transform into a twin-size bed, a wall-mounted TV, a table, and even more cupboards.
Although the RV has a decent size, the kitchen is quite small. But this does not mean it is not fully functional. It comes with a washer and dryer combo, a dishwasher, a little fridge, a double sink, and an air fryer. Storage is provided by a few base and upper cabinets and a pull-out pantry. Both washing machines are used only when boondocking since much power is needed, and also, there is only a 60-gallon (227-liter) gray water tank.
There are two bedrooms in this motorhome. The kids' sleeping space has a bunk bed, each with a little shelf, a bookshelf, and a DVD player. The master bedroom is at the very rear side of the vehicle. It has a king-size bed, upper cupboards, a TV, and a wardrobe for all five.
The bathroom is the smallest area in the home. But we can find all the facilities, such as a toilet, a vanity with a sink, a medicine cabinet with a mirror, and a shower cabin. The water can be heated in two ways, electric and propane. There is also a third way, but only when the RV is in motion through the rig's exhaust.
When living on the road, it can be challenging to find enough money to travel and afford all the expenses. Many people who choose this lifestyle have remote jobs. This is also the case for this couple, as Mr. Hadley runs a large travel company, while his wife takes care of the social media accounts where they often post travel blogs. They have been living in the RV for more than three years and recommend that we try this lifestyle. We may fall in love with it. But they do not suggest that people should sell their houses before being prepared.
There is tons of storage on the outside of the RV, holding a college dorm fridge and a few plastic boxes for all the tools. We can also find a Bluetooth audio system and a foldable table on which a TV can be added and connected to the stereo. One downside of this RV is that it does not have full pass-through storage.
On the left side of the kitchen, we find the dining area. It is used for both eating and doing homework. It consists of two couches with reupholstered cushions, storage underneath, and a table in the middle. All the school stuff was placed inside the upper cabinets.
The type of Class A RV this family lives in can be bought starting from $50,000. It has a Ford chassis, a 6.8-liter Triton V10 gasoline engine, and 362 hp (367ps).
