Burmenbov Tiny Home Mixes Modern Farmhouse Aesthetic With a Bright and Functional Interior

Tiny houses are all the rage in many parts of the globe, providing a more affordable housing alternative to conventional brick-and-mortar homes. It is true that the tiny house movement does not resonate with everyone, and some people are reluctant to try it out because they fear they would have to make too many compromises. But those whose ethos does align with the principles of tiny living have discovered that this lifestyle doesn't take away from their lives but actually brings about more freedom, simplicity, and new adventures.
The versatility of tiny homes is yet another perk, as talented manufacturers across the world have shown that tiny spaces can be constructed to cater to very diverse needs. Saugerties, New York-based Willowbee Tiny Homes is one of the teams crafting custom-built dwellings that are tailored to the unique preferences and requirements of their customers. In what follows, we will look at one of their most outstanding designs, the Burmenbov.
Burmenbov is a gorgeous tiny house on wheels built in the New England farmhouse cottage style and featuring a first-floor bedroom, a beautiful kitchen, a spacious living room, a bathroom, and plenty of hidden storage spaces. It measures 30 feet (9.14 meters) long and also has two-foot (0.60 m) bump-outs on either side that add extra interior space.
As mentioned, Willowbee Tiny Homes specialize in custom tiny homes, so Burmenbov was originally built for a client who wanted a cozy cottage with a first-floor bedroom. But what started out as a custom build was later turned into a model home that could be replicated for those inspired by it.
The farmhouse cottage-style tiny home has an exterior that is quite pleasing to the eye, clad in all-white siding and boasting not one but two lovely, gabled entrances painted in yellow. One of them is a single full-light door that leads into the living area, while the other one is a double French door with full glass panels. The latter leads you directly to the master bedroom and allows inhabitants to enjoy a deck right in front of their bed.
Once stepping inside, you are welcome by a modern interior characterized by sleek, well-defined lines and a neutral color palette that help create an inviting and comfortable living space. The builders used white shiplap walls and ceilings throughout the house, complemented by natural wood flooring and trims around the windows and doors. A really unique feature that gives Burmenbov the modern farmhouse aesthetic is the multi-pitch gable roof that creates high vaulted ceilings on the inside.
The galley kitchen in this dwelling is surprisingly large, well-kitted out, and highly functional, thanks to full-size appliances and tons of cabinets for storage space. There is a five-knob cooktop and oven, a range hood, a white apron sink, and a fridge & freezer combo.
The myriad of white cabinets provide plenty enough space to store kitchen cookware, utensils, and tools and are topped by butcher block countertops.
The pass-through bathroom is placed between the kitchen and bedroom. It is not that big but offers enough square footage to fit a stackable washer and dryer, a white vessel sink placed on a nice cabinet, a medicine cabinet, a composting toilet, and a full-size tile shower. The white and natural wood combination continues in this area of the tiny home as well.
Energy efficiency is a main concern in tiny house design, especially when building homes that are meant to be used as permanent residences, so they will be lived in year-round. In this respect, Burmenbov features tight insulation and a low ambient mini-split HVAC system that helps reduce energy use and maintains a comfortable temperature inside regardless of the season. There is also in-floor radiant heating in the bedroom.
Burmenbov was built in 2019, and we are not sure if Willowbee Tiny Homes are still in the business today, considering their website is not up anymore. That's why we can't give you a price for this home. What we do know is that it is a gorgeous tiny dwelling, and it can at least serve as inspiration for people looking to downsize their lives.
Some features that make this tiny house stand out from the crowd include the scalloped gables on the exterior that add a tinge of the desired New England flair, the beautiful window seat in the living area, and the functional kitchen with full-sized appliances and hideaway toe-kick drawers.
The living area in this tiny house is spacious enough to fit a full-size couch and a wall-mounted TV so that you can spend your evenings watching your favorite shows. A fold-down table is placed under the TV, and the piece de resistance in this space is the cozy reading nook overlooking a massive picture window in one of the bump-outs.
At the end of the house is a completely separate main floor bedroom with a comfortable-looking queen-sized bed that leaves enough space to walk around. There is also a closet bump-out and under-the-bed storage for clothes and other personal belongings. When you open the double doors, a folding open-air deck extends the livable space and allows you to enjoy a bit of stargazing before going to sleep.
