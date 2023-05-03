Voltera Will Help Nikola's HYLA Brand Build 50 Hydrogen Refueling Stations

On January 25, Nikola announced its HYLA brand for hydrogen refueling stations and solutions – such as the HYLA Flexible Mobile Fueler. The company said it would have 60 fixed hydrogen stations until 2026. On May 2, the truck startup said Voltera would help it build up to 50 HYLA stations in the next five years and that his strategy underpins the one it had already announced. However, it is not clear how that will happen.

7 photos Photo: Nikola