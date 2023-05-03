McLaren's Revamped McL60\: A Promising Turnaround at the Azerbaijan GP

McLaren was counting on a much-needed boost from an Azerbaijan GP update after a challenging start to their 2023 Formula 1 season. Although the Baku race track concealed some of its strengths, the Woking squad has shown promising signs. Let's delve into the modifications and their rationale.
Upon launching the MCL60, McLaren's new team principal, Andrea Stella, was candid about the car's expected struggles in the early season. However, with a late shift in design direction in September last year, updates were planned for Baku, and the team was eagerly anticipating their arrival.
At the Baku race, McLaren stayed on track with their plan by equipping their cars with a new floor and a range of track-specific adjustments to the rear wing. The most noticeable changes were situated at the edge of the floor, where the tools were restructured.
The previous floor's edge had a slot that ran almost its entire width and held a flick-up leading into an L-shaped piece that was attached to the main body using a series of separators. On the former floor, much effort was dedicated to producing some degree of vorticity and safeguarding the underbody flow using the exposed edges.
McLaren quickly realized that their initial development direction was not the right way to go. According to Stella, the old floor design appeared to be reaching its limit in terms of development. At the same time, an alternate method that had been put on hold promised more significant potential. Despite needing more time to prepare the new floor for racing, McLaren's engineers utilized the "unwanted" design for the first three races. They devoted their attention to perfecting the latest version by the end of April.
However, McLaren's focus extends beyond just the floor edge. Stella explained that their efforts have also been directed toward the underside to match the changes made to the fences and edges.
Teams have been utilizing vorticity for years to create an airflow pattern that functions like a skirt made of air. This technique ensures that, with a powerful cycle of air running along the sides of the car, low-energy air trying to sneak underneath the vehicle is warded off. This helps to maintain the powerful suction generated by the underbody, resulting in improved performance.
McLaren has big plans to turn around their fortunes with the MCL60, and they have additional upgrades in the works for the remainder of the season. Two more large-scale updates are planned, with smaller items being implemented in between. Among these are circuit-specific modifications, such as the Baku-spec rear wing that was used to increase overall straight-line speed along the long acceleration zone between Turn 16 and Turn 1.
The wing featured trimmed-out upper elements to reduce chord length, angle of attack, and cut drag, combined with a new beam wing to enhance the car's efficiency in a straight line. Compared to the top four teams - Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin - McLaren was lagging by approximately 11km/h, negatively impacting Norris's qualifying performance.
Despite feeling confident that he could have secured fourth place on the starting grid, Lando Norris was outpaced by Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso in terms of top speed. If only the timings were taken on the exit of Turn 16, Norris would have been in a better position. However, it was not meant to be, and the young Briton was relegated to a lower spot on the grid. Nevertheless, he remained determined to put up a good fight in the race and make up for lost ground.
McLaren's struggle to improve their top speed without sacrificing downforce has been a tricky balancing act. Stella, however, noted that the MCL60's downforce has been critical to their overall performance on the track. The GPS data showed that Norris dominated the corners as he made use of engine braking, even opting for second gear where others used third. This technique may have hindered his top speed, but it gave him an edge in the turns.
As the battle for the constructors' championship continues, McLaren's upgrades show promise and have generated excitement for what's to come. The team is on the move, and its progress will be closely watched.
The new design retains the flick-up with three fins, but the floor-length slot along the edge has been replaced by a U-shaped cutout in front of the floor support, featuring a small winglet jutting out from it. Additionally, there are changes to the front fence on the floor, presumably to ensure seamless integration with the adjustments further back.
“[It] doesn’t feel any different inside the car but it is a step forward," said McLaren driver Lando Norris after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "I’m just being honest with it. Everyone will probably say ‘yeah it felt mega’ but you don’t feel it. It’s such a small amount in every corner, the oversteer is a little bit less. It’s a step forward in terms of like efficiency, also a little bit. We weren’t expecting a bit step, and like we said Baku was not the track where we will show its potential. Miami we will maybe understand a bit more, and some of the high-speed corners, because that was more where it was aimed at.”
Moving on to Miami, the new circuit would provide a more well-rounded challenge for McLaren, showcasing its improved downforce and handling capabilities. With less emphasis on straight-line speed, the MCL60 should perform better overall. This will be a test for the team to see how it continues to develop and how it will fare against other competitors such as Alpine.
