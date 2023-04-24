Brad Pitt Will Actually Race Lewis Hamilton for Apple F1 Movie (Maybe)

How's that for taking the method-acting approach for a new film? Actor Brad Pitt, who is currently preparing to start shooting for a new, yet-to-be-named Formula One movie, is also reportedly preparing to race Lewis Hamilton on the track – no play-pretending, real racing.
Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton are key players in an upcoming Apple-produced project about the Formula One lifestyle. Not many details on the project have been revealed as of the time of press, but we know that it's still in pre-production and that the synopsis will see Pitt play a veteran F1 driver coming out of retirement to mentor an up-and-coming one.
Lewis Hamilton, an actual F1 champion, will do double duty as producer and actor, making his big-screen debut. It's a shot in the dark right now, but he'll probably play a race driver – here's to hoping you appreciate some obvious humor.
As Hamilton is about to break into acting, Pitt is getting ready to break into the world of the sport, an unnamed source says for a British tabloid. Apparently, producers – Hamilton included – have conceded on the need to shoot racing scenes at the actual racing track, so Pitt will be racing Hamilton at the first parade lap at Silverstone during the 2023 British Grand Prix.
The tabloid makes a big fuss about how the move will put "billions of pounds" worth of cars in danger in case something goes wrong with Pitt at the wheel, but let's not get ahead of ourselves like that. If this report checks out and the film starts principal photography at Silverstone in July, it will still be in a controlled environment on safety considerations. As high as the dedication to deliver convincing content might be, no producer is willing to take the risk of injuring one of the biggest movie stars on the planet by having him actually race. And race Hamilton, out of all the professional drivers.
"Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July," says the tipster. On that, we can all agree. The moment will also offer a first clue to the direction of the film, the details of which have been closely guarded so far.
Based on a script by Ehren Kruger, the film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, famous for his previous work with Tom Cruise on Oblivion and the more recent blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. He definitely knows a thing or two about making action scenes more convincing for the viewers, based on real-life stunts, smart camerawork, and close to zero CGI (computer-generated images).
Reports claim the film is eyeing a 2024 release, but that's likely only if it's a late-2024 one, considering it hasn't even started shooting.
