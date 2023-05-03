How Sergio Perez Became a Genuine Contender for the F1 Championship

With a breathtaking Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, Sergio Perez dominated the track with a remarkable sprint and main race double win, proving himself as an equal match to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. But as Perez holds an outstanding reputation on the Baku streets, can he maintain his form and forge ahead to claim the coveted title?
In Formula 1, certain drivers have a track that resonates with their talents. From Graham Hill's Monaco dominance to Ayrton Senna's mastery of the street circuit, Silverstone's home-grown hero Lewis Hamilton, and Michael Schumacher's trickery at Magny-Cours, these circuits hold a special place in their hearts. For Sergio Perez, that circuit is undoubtedly Baku, and he has held a stronghold on the track since it was added to the F1 calendar. At the inaugural race in 2016, Perez charged to second in qualifying, started seventh due to a penalty, and stormed up to third place in an unfancied Force India.
"I think it was very close between us," said the Mexican driver about his duel with Max Verstappen. "He pushed to the maximum. We both clipped the wall a few times – we were pushing out there. The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard, but we managed to keep him under control." Sergio Perez's triumph in Baku was not a one-time feat. Last year, he took second place, although Max Verstappen prevailed due to Perez's sluggish pit stop. In 2021, Perez claimed his maiden Red Bull victory with a bit of luck when Lewis Hamilton's 'brake magic' malfunctioned.
Perez's secret to success in Baku is his ability to navigate the 90-degree corners with confidence, striking the ideal balance to ensure that the front and rear of his car follow his lead on the unpredictable surface. However, despite his impressive performances, Perez's previous races haven't always gone as planned. Though he earned a grand prix win this season, it was due to Verstappen's grid penalty in Jeddah. And while Perez managed a fifth-place finish in Melbourne, Verstappen sailed to victory.
This time around, Perez had no penalty to capitalize on, and he needed to beat Verstappen on his merit to maintain his outstanding record in Azerbaijan's capital. Notably, nobody has ever won twice at the Baku circuit, but Perez relished the prospect of predictability as long as he was the primary beneficiary. The track has a reputation for being unpredictable, and the organizers wanted to emphasize the self-proclaimed "Baku syndrome." With only six races held on the circuit, every driver had an equal shot at making history, and Perez was eager to claim his place in it.
For the pole-sitter, it was another day of tire management. Although his one-lap performances were impressive, keeping the tires alive for 51 laps was a challenge for anyone, especially with this year's Ferrari. As always, the two-time champion showed his incredible ability to read the race, advising when to push Lewis Hamilton in the early stages after noticing the Mercedes' rear tires graining. He also offered brake bias suggestions to help Lance Stroll in his battle against the Mercedes cars, earning a hug from the Canadian in the press pen.
"It really worked out today for us," said a delighted Perez after claiming his sixth career victory and his second this year after Saudi Arabia. "We managed to stay in the DRS [range] and keep the pressure on Max. I think we had better [degradation] on that first stint. It was looking good already from that side, then the Safety Car came and bunched everyone up, and it was again another race on the hard tire."
As the race progressed, it became clear that Alonso didn't need to put pressure on Hamilton. The Briton pitted a lap earlier than Verstappen, and despite some initial concern over lost positions, he soon got his head down and overtook his teammate Russell to take second place. Russell had made a clever move to pass Stroll during the safety car period, but a slow restart undid his efforts. Nevertheless, the young driver had a chance to redeem himself by snatching the fastest lap from Verstappen and Alonso with a late switch to soft tires.
"I think without the issues we had in qualifying in Melbourne, we should be leading the championship, so definitely, there is everything to believe we can do well this year," said Perez after the race in Baku.
Is this just a fleeting moment of success for Red Bull, or the start of a new era? Only time will tell. But for now, the team has a thrilling intra-team battle for supremacy on its hands. While some may doubt Perez's credentials as a championship contender, the man himself remains confident and focused on delivering results for his team.
Red Bull's pole position domination in Baku had come to a halt, with Charles Leclerc claiming his third consecutive pole, leaving Red Bull with catching up to do. Leclerc, however, had little faith in holding the lead for long after being quickly overtaken in the sprint race following a safety car restart. On the other hand, Sergio Perez secured a spot on the second row, just a tenth behind his teammate, Max Verstappen. Impressively, Perez had been nearly three-tenths faster than Leclerc in the opening sector. Unfortunately for Perez and Verstappen, they couldn't match Leclerc's speed in the second sector, causing them to lose momentum in the Old City section.
Hamilton had dispatched Stroll on lap 19 and set his sights on Sainz. Although he spent the rest of the race stuck behind the Ferrari, he relished the challenge of battling with the Madrid-born driver. Meanwhile, Perez's hunger for success was evident as he continued performing at the highest level we've ever seen in F1. The Mexican driver has truly made the most of his opportunity at Red Bull, proving his worth with a sprint and a grand prix win in Baku. He now sits just six points behind his teammate Verstappen in the championship standings.
