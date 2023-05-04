Ferrari in the Sky: The Story of the Italian Biplane That Flew Circles Around Spitfires

Let's be honest. Certain eras of military aviation are held in higher regard than others. World War Two is at the top of this hierarchy, obviously. While Korea, Vietnam, and maybe the Six Day War and Desert Storm all take other subjective places on the totem pole. Everyone has their preferences, but the era between the World Wars is often at the bottom of an aviation geek's priority lists. If you ask us, that's a shame.

18 photos Photo: Gaijin Entertainment