Polikarpov I-16: the WWII Fighter Pilots Preferred to Fly With the Canopy Removed

The story of the Soviet Union's first monoplane fighter is one marked by profound changes in aeronautical engineering and design. It's a testament to just how massive of a metamorphosis the airplane was undergoing in the early 1930s.

It was at this time that a gentleman by the name of Nikolai Nikolaevich Polikarpov was working on a peppy little bi-plane called the I-15. The light and nimble I-15 was a delightful airplane in its own right. It even saw some service during World War II and the Spanish Civil War.