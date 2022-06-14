Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Himself on Yacht in Italy With New Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett

Summer is here, so everyone has switched to holiday mode. Including baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, who jetted off to Italy to enjoy some time with his new girlfriend on a yacht.
Since Jennifer Lopez has moved on and reconnected with her ex, Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez is now dating Kathryne Padgett, who is a fitness model and trainer. The MLB star and the 25-year-old influencer took off to Italy to celebrate the beginning of the summer. And they did so in style.
The two chartered a yacht and, besides sunbathing, they snapped lots of pictures, enjoyed some good cocktails, and hung out with their friends. While on board, Alex also served as a photographer for Kathryne, so she could have some quality pictures for the ‘Gram.
Over the weekend, Padgett didn’t shy away from posting pictures of her and Rodriguez together. She shared several snaps as they enjoyed some time with friends and captioned the set of pictures “Italian summer nights.”
A few days after arriving in Italy, Alex Rodriguez revealed his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, joined him on the undisclosed luxury vessel. Although the two are just “casually dating,” Padgett seems to have remained on the vessel after his daughters arrived. A source told People that his new relationship is “family-friendly,” and that his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, was also there with their girls. “Cynthia and the girls are all with them. They are having a great time," the source revealed.
From what we could see in the videos and pictures shared by the former New York Yankees star, the vessel boasts plenty of wood, combined with white accents. There is a big, white sofa to enjoy the sunset, two big sunbeds available on one of the three decks, and even a jacuzzi. Plus a lot of water toys available for the passengers.
During his trip, ARod also visited Aurora, the oldest restaurant on the island of Capri, with 120 years of history. He visited the place mere days after Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who are also on a lavish holiday on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.
The two chartered a yacht and, besides sunbathing, they snapped lots of pictures, enjoyed some good cocktails, and hung out with their friends. While on board, Alex also served as a photographer for Kathryne, so she could have some quality pictures for the ‘Gram.
Over the weekend, Padgett didn’t shy away from posting pictures of her and Rodriguez together. She shared several snaps as they enjoyed some time with friends and captioned the set of pictures “Italian summer nights.”
A few days after arriving in Italy, Alex Rodriguez revealed his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, joined him on the undisclosed luxury vessel. Although the two are just “casually dating,” Padgett seems to have remained on the vessel after his daughters arrived. A source told People that his new relationship is “family-friendly,” and that his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, was also there with their girls. “Cynthia and the girls are all with them. They are having a great time," the source revealed.
From what we could see in the videos and pictures shared by the former New York Yankees star, the vessel boasts plenty of wood, combined with white accents. There is a big, white sofa to enjoy the sunset, two big sunbeds available on one of the three decks, and even a jacuzzi. Plus a lot of water toys available for the passengers.
During his trip, ARod also visited Aurora, the oldest restaurant on the island of Capri, with 120 years of history. He visited the place mere days after Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who are also on a lavish holiday on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.