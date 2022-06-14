Build Your Own Classic Peel P50 Microcar on the Cheap, If You Dare

They say you can never go wrong with a classic car, but this one is the kind of classic that’s bound to attract all attention, regardless of whether you want to or not. The Peel P50, officially the world’s smallest production car, is making a comeback (*of sorts).
The Peel P50 is famous worldwide – or infamous, depending on how you look at it. Introduced in 1962 by motorboat company Peel, on the Isle of Man, it aimed to solve the problem of traffic congestion and affordable transportation in a very unique way: with a three-wheel, one-person vehicle that oozed charm, was cheap, and wildly unsafe even by those days’ standards.
Today, an original Peel P50 sells for incredibly high amounts, because it’s a classic and a rare find. Production ended just three years later, so the number of original items still in road-worthy condition is very limited.
But you could build your own replica, and even make it more environmentally-friendly… if you dared. The P50 is being brought back by London-based company P50Cars, the same one that sponsored Alex Orchin’s record-breaking charity run last year, offering him a P50 for a cross-country drive that raised money for kids.
The company is offering a variety of models based on the original ones, which have been replicated down to a T, both with gas engines and an electric motor. Depending on how quirky you want to get or how big your budget is, you can choose from several variations of the P50 Mk1 Saloon, the P50 Cabrio for those of you who love the feel of the wind in their hair, the Limited edition P50, or the Trident bubble car. The company offers all four original colors, and the possibility for further customization, down to a preferred color scheme.
Prices start at £11,500 ($14,000 at the current exchange rate) and go all the way up to £19,500 ($24,000), which is a lot of cash for a tiny three-wheeler, but is considerably less than what you’d pay for the same tiny three-wheeler if you went for the original. There is also the cheaper – and more adventurous – option of getting a DIY kit, either with an electric motor or a gas engine in the 49 cc – 125 cc capacity. The former is the cheaper, starting at £7,500 ($9,200).
P50Cars says that assembly for one such kit takes an average of 50 hours and varies according to skill and prior experience. Even so, the process should amount to a walk in the park, because all parts are lightweight and manageable, so assembly is intuitive. Most parts are made in-house, sticking to the original, so delivery time for the DIY kits is four to six weeks – and eight weeks for the factory-assembled car.
The original P50 was 4.3 feet (134 cm) long and 3.1 feet (98 cm) wide, but the replica adds 2 more inches (5 cm) of legroom, so it can now accommodate drivers as high as 6.9 feet (206 cm). Maximum weight allowed is 300 pounds (136 km), while top speed varies according to how you spec it, ranging from 30 to 55 mph (48.2 to 88.5 kph).
