PZL M-15 Belphegor: The Remarkable Story of the World's Only Jet Engine Crop Duster

Jet turbine airplanes tend to be built for one reason alone, speed. Why even bother employing the use of one for any other reason? Right? Well, that wouldn't explain the existence of the PZL M-15 Belphegor. With a top speed no better than that of the average family hatchback, the M-15 is a flying contradiction. That's why you ought to know the whole story.

