Republic Rainbow: A Pretty Name for the Most Advanced Piston Airplane Ever Built

By the end of World War II, piston-engine military airplanes were already on their way out. But like early 90s grunge rock before mainstream pop took over, the Republic XF-12 Rainbow showed piston engines could still power an impressive airframe right before their final swansong. For the people working at Republic Aviation, the Rainbow was perhaps the most notable highlight the public has almost no idea even existed. In short, it's their best-kept secret.

13 photos Photo: United States Air Force