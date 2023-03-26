Short Empire: The Ultra-Luxurious Flying Boat Built for Pre-War British Aristocrats

Before the outbreak of the second world war, the British could still ostensibly consider themselves the world's pre-eminent power. The country that pound for pound influenced the global goings-on more than France, Germany, the Soviets, and yes, even the U.S. But by the mid-1930s, cracks were starting to show in the once impenetrable armor of what was once the world's largest empire. Their aviation sector had some serious foreign competition.

8 photos Photo: British Royal Archives