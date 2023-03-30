Caproni Ca.60 Transaero: Nine Wings, Eight Engines, Zero Bleeps Given

The Italians are known the world over for not giving a rat's behind about what foreign nationals think of their engineering. More to the point, it's because the Italians really know how to build exciting machines. In the automotive world, the Lamborghini Countach and the Ferrari F40 are classic cases in point. But this philosophy applies to aviation as well.

8 photos Photo: Museo dell'Aeronautica Gianni Caproni