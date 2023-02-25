Ranking All the Liveries for the Upcoming Formula 1 Season

With all the liveries out and with us seeing almost every paint job on an actual track, I believe it's only fair we ranked them all, from the worst one to the best, for the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Remember, this is only my opinion, and I will talk quite harshly about the teams that did the copy-paste trick from last year. Without further talking, let's get right into the job, or should I say paint job.
Red Bull RB19 livery is one of the most recognizable and iconic liveries in modern Formula 1. The team's signature dark blue and yellow with some red parts is instantly identifiable on the track, and the team's logo, a charging bull, adds to the car's menacing and powerful look.
However, the last couple of paint jobs from the Austrian team did not appeal to my taste, and to add up, it's so similar to last year's car. It's quite funny how the most dominant team from the previous season and probably the favorite one to win the championship this year has the worst livery.
I am sure that if they gave up the mate colorway and went for a shiny one (for example, how it was in 2013), the colors would pop up more, and the contrast would be much nicer. Still, until they would decide to do that, Red Bull is in the last place on my list.
MCL60 features a bold orange and blue color scheme that is instantly recognizable as McLaren's signature colors. The orange color is a nod to the team's history, harkening back to the iconic liveries of the past, while the blue accents provide a modern and sophisticated look.
But here is the thing. In the previous season, McLaren started up with a different colorway, but as the season progressed, they got rid of the dominant orange color to save weight. As a result, the main elements of McLaren were black. For the 2023 Formula 1 season, they went up for the same approach. If I hadn't seen that modification, the new paint job from the British team would have been much higher on my list.
Williams livery. While it is a nice color, the way it's wrapped around the car is boring. However, I like that they didn't go for the classic Gulf Oil livery, and the Duracell battery air intake behind the driver's heads is a very nice touch. And trust me when I say, if it weren't for that Duracell small livery at the top, this paint job would have been dead last. In addition, the arrows on the wheel cover gave the car a much more aggressive look.
AlphaTauri AT04 Formula 1 car features a striking new color scheme that combines white and navy blue. The colors are used cleanly and modernly, giving the vehicle a sleek and sophisticated look. While the paint job is quite different from the previous season (an essential criterion in this list), adding those tiny red elements really threw me off. If they had kept those navy blue or black parts, the AT04 would have been much more remarkable. Another interesting touch is the wheel covers, which look like some shurikens used by ninjas in movies.
Alpine last year is exciting and very different. The black that we can see on the main elements creates a much more interesting contrast between the blue and pink. However, if the wheel covers had been the same combination of colors that we see on the vehicle, this car would have been much higher on my list.
Still, the result is a sophisticated and energetic design, creating a sense of excitement and movement that perfectly captures the spirit of Formula 1 racing.
Aston Martin is like Ferrari in the way that you know the car will surely be green. Still, the British team didn't fall into the trap of just using the same livery as last year's. If you remember, I did a ranking of all the liveries for the 2022 Formula 1 season, where Aston Martin was the best. They used the same idea for the upcoming season, but the green is not as dark. It's more elegant green, and the car almost looks turquoise in the right light. While the car looks amazing, it is not as changed as I would have preferred. At the same time, I might be wrong because if something works, then you don't change that.
Ferrari will be red. And to be honest, I can't imagine a different way. However, compared to the previous season, the Italian team went for more black on their SF-23, which in some places looks quite random.
One of the standout features of the SF-23's new livery is the use of black accents on the car's wings and engine cover. These accents add a touch of sophistication and elegance to the car's design while also creating a sense of visual depth and complexity.
Mercedes returned to the black livery. Don't get me wrong; I am a huge fan of the traditional Mercedes silver. Actually, it is my favorite type of silver color. But come on, it will never be compared with a super elegant and mean black combination with the classic Petronas turquoise color. It just works like a fine wine with good cheese. Besides, the addition of neon green around the driver's numbers and the turquoise Mercedes logo placed on the engine covers are simply incredible.
Alfa Romeo, I knew the competition was over. You can never go wrong with a black and red combination on anything. But the way Alfa Romeo did it is even better. The front part of the car is full black with a red nose, while the rear part is full red with a black wing. It's so good-looking that I don't have the words to explain it. Just wow.
Keeping all the sponsor names in white text prevents things from looking too messy. The Alfa Romeo C34 has this modern look while, at the same time, it reminds me of old Formula 1 car.
While this was my personal list, I am very excited to hear your opinions on the best livery for the upcoming Formula 1 season. And remember, in one week, we have action on the track because the Bahrain Grand Prix will unfold.
