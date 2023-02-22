Romain Grosjean’s Crashed F1 Car Will Be on Display During Formula 1 Exhibition

The world of motorsport is a very dangerous business. Sometimes, horrible things can happen in the blink of an eye. Luckily for all drivers, nowadays fatalities are incredibly rare.
But sometimes, serious incidents happen. For example, Romain Grosjean's crash during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix remains one of the most serious recent accidents.
Now fans will be able to take a look at the remains of Grosjean's burned-out car from his dramatic car at an upcoming Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid, Spain, starting March 24.
The car, which split in half during the impact, has been kept under wraps for almost three years. It will make its first appearance during the upcoming exhibit. The destroyed chassis will be part of the show's purpose-built "Survival" room, and it will include a video showing unseen footage of the crash.
In a short promotional clip released recently, Grosjean shared his recollection of the incident. “From my point of view, it was a big accident, but I didn't realize the impact or how violent it was from the outside,” Grosjean revealed during his interview with the Formula 1 Exhibition team. “It was only the next day when I asked someone to show me what it looked like that I realized. My wife was actually watching that race with my dad and my kids. They will remember that moment their entire life. They were just spectators waiting to hear something… waiting to see something from Bahrain.”
The crash started very early on at the beginning of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Both Grosjean and his fellow Haas F1 Team colleague, Kevin Magnussen, had started at the back of the grid, taking the 18th and 19th place. After just a few corners, Grosjean tried to overtake. However, he slightly misjudged AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat's position and crashed, being catapulted into the barriers at Turn 3 at 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour).
Romain Grosjean escaped with only minor burns to his hands and ankles after being trapped in the car engulfed by flames for 28 seconds.
After 179 races and 10 podiums, the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was his final race in F1. The French racing driver has since switched to other motorsports. For the second time later this year, he will compete in the IndyCar Series at Andretti Autosport. He also has recently signed with Lamborghini to enter the world of GT3 Racing.
Five years in the making, the F1 Exhibition is dedicated to the pioneers who improved the safety of Formula 1 and is produced in partnership with Round Room Live, taking place at the renowned IFEMA, Madrid. There will be six principal rooms, each one specifically commissioned for the exhibition, with immersive designs, rare footage, never-seen-before artifacts, and exclusive interviews.
