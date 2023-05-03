The Isuzu Como F1 Super Truck Was a Pickup With an F1 Engine

Throughout automotive history, there have been some manufacturers that attempted to put an F1 engine into a road car. The most recent, of course, is Mercedes-AMG with its ONE, and we have seen Ferrari do the same with the F50. However, there was a time when Isuzu developed a Formula 1 power unit. And then, they decided to create the Como F1 Super Truck, a pickup truck with an F1 engine under the hood. Yes, you read that right!

10 photos Photo: Isuzu