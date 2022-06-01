Isuzu Recalls FTR and FVR Trucks for a Potential Fuel Leak

On March 22nd, the production team at Isuzu North America Corporation was informed by a factory worker that a fuel leak had been detected on F-series trucks at the Charlotte plant in Michigan. Detected after priming the fuel pump, this leak prompted an investigation and a stop-ship order.
The Japanese company’s American division determined that the fitting for the quick connector that brings together the fuel suction hose and inlet pipe was not within the desired spec. More specifically, the engineering team discovered a diameter of 12.6 millimeters rather than 11.8 millimeters.
Isuzu then implemented a running change in production to use the correctly-sized fitting on April 18th. Vehicles assembled between March 28th and April 18th didn’t leave the manufacturer’s control until after the incorrect fitting was replaced with the proper component. Even though the exhaust pipe is on the other side of the engine from the suction hose, Isuzu couldn’t completely rule out the possibility that diesel fuel leakage might occur.
On a similar note, Isuzu couldn’t completely rule out stalling events caused by air pockets in the suction line. Despite not receiving a single warranty claim over this problem, the company determined that vehicles in the field have to be called back. The majority of the 154 trucks are in the possession of authorized dealers, yet a handful have been delivered to customers.
The FTR trucks included in the recall were produced with Cummins turbo diesel engines between October 7th, 2021 and January 31st, 2022. As for FVR trucks, that would be December 8th, 2021 and January 25th, 2022.
Isuzu further mentions that the badge-engineered Chevrolet Low Cab Forward is not affected by the said issue. The suspect component, produced by Fluid Routing Solutions, is known as part number 8976665721.
Obviously enough, customers of the FTR and FVR will be mailed on June 24th with instructions to bring their workhorses in for a correctly-sized quick connector that features a blue connector rather than a red connector.
