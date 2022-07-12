2022 Isuzu MU-X Gets Improved Go-Anywhere Capability From Arctic Trucks

Arctic Trucks, an Icelandic outfit specialized in off-road packages for body-on-frame pickups and utility vehicles, has recently worked its magic on the Isuzu MU-X. Based on the D-Max pickup, the Multi Utility – eXtreme with the AT35 package is rocking 315/70 by 17-inch tires.
That’s 34.4 inches, which is more than adequate for a mid-size utility vehicle off the beaten path. The all-terrain boots are mounted on 17 by 10-inch wheels. By comparison, the Isuzu MU-X is equipped from the factory with 18- by 7.5-inch wheels and 265/60 by 18-inch (30.5-inch) tires.
The double-spoke wheels are complemented by fender extensions finished in the body’s color and a set of mud flaps. Arctic Trucks further sweetens the deal with a winch that should come in handy from time to time, a skid plate, and a body-colored snorkel that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Although the intake manifold is connected to it, the snorkel is actually designed to keep dust and other fine debris from clogging up the air filter.
Wading through water automatically spells kaput for pretty much all electronics under the hood, an expensive blunder that only greenhorns would make. Revised suspension improves the ground clearance from the standard 235 millimeters (9.3 inches) to 278 millimeters (10.9 inches). In terms of angles, the Arctic Trucks AT35 quotes 36.2 degrees for approach and 30.9 degrees for departure compared to the standard 29.2 and 26.9.
Tipping the scales at 2,290 to 2,385 kilograms (5,049 to 5,258 pounds) depending on the configuration, the modified truck also benefits from a series of decals, a tailgate emblem, and a beefed-up spare wheel bracket.
Under the hood, your only choice is the 4JJ3-TCX turbo diesel. A four-cylinder lump with a V6-like displacement, the 3.0-liter engine produces 187 ponies and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm). It’s joined by a six-speed automatic transmission supplied by Toyota subsidiary Aisin. At the present moment, the Isuzu MU-X is exclusively offered by Arctic Trucks' Russian subsidiary.
The double-spoke wheels are complemented by fender extensions finished in the body’s color and a set of mud flaps. Arctic Trucks further sweetens the deal with a winch that should come in handy from time to time, a skid plate, and a body-colored snorkel that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Although the intake manifold is connected to it, the snorkel is actually designed to keep dust and other fine debris from clogging up the air filter.
Wading through water automatically spells kaput for pretty much all electronics under the hood, an expensive blunder that only greenhorns would make. Revised suspension improves the ground clearance from the standard 235 millimeters (9.3 inches) to 278 millimeters (10.9 inches). In terms of angles, the Arctic Trucks AT35 quotes 36.2 degrees for approach and 30.9 degrees for departure compared to the standard 29.2 and 26.9.
Tipping the scales at 2,290 to 2,385 kilograms (5,049 to 5,258 pounds) depending on the configuration, the modified truck also benefits from a series of decals, a tailgate emblem, and a beefed-up spare wheel bracket.
Under the hood, your only choice is the 4JJ3-TCX turbo diesel. A four-cylinder lump with a V6-like displacement, the 3.0-liter engine produces 187 ponies and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm). It’s joined by a six-speed automatic transmission supplied by Toyota subsidiary Aisin. At the present moment, the Isuzu MU-X is exclusively offered by Arctic Trucks' Russian subsidiary.