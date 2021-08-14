BMW X5 Le Mans: The Forgotten Concept With a Race-Bred 700-HP V12 Under the Hood

More on this:

The Most Expensive McLaren F1 Ever: Chassis Number 029 Sells for $20.465 Million

Back in 1992, the Gordon Murray-designed McLaren F1 used to retail at £540,000 or £1,146,365 when adjusting for inflation. That’s $1,589,435 at current exchange rates, but F1s go for much higher prices in this day and age. Chassis number 029 (VIN SA9AB5AC9S1048029) is the best example possible for it has recently sold at auction for $20.465 million. 13 photos



All records, receipts, and correspondence were included in the sale, along with the factory-issue luggage set, handbook folio, and tool roll. As expected of such a sought-after machine, chassis number 029 still features the original communication modem, torque wrench, titanium hand tools, owner’s manual, two sets of keys, as well as the service and warranty book. Also included is a TAG Heuer 6000 chronograph watch and a deluxe copy of "Driving Ambition: The Official Inside Story of the McLaren F1" by Doug Nye.



Only 64 road-going examples of the F1 were produced between 1994 and 1998, and VIN SA9AB5AC9S1048029 is among the lowest-mileage cars known to exist. According to



23 years after the end of production, the F1 still is the fastest naturally aspirated production car with a top speed of 240.1 miles per hour (386.4 kilometers per hour). Part of the secret to this speed is the BMW-developed engine, the rev-happy S70/2 that boasts 618 ponies.



Originally estimated to change hands for more than $15 million, the V12-engined supercar also happens to be a time capsule. Less than 390 kilometers (242 miles) have been clocked since it left the assembly line. First owned by a Japanese collector, the Creighton Brown-painted model was primarily kept in static museum display over the first 17 years of existence. The second owner, an American collector, took delivery of the collectible land missile in 2013, the year it was federalized at great expense by a Baltimore-based company.

