Nikola and Plug Power Help Each Other in the Pursuit of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

Nikola is already delivering battery electric trucks – way earlier than Tesla – but its main goal was always to sell fuel cell electric trucks and to develop a hydrogen refueling infrastructure to support them. The startup announced on December 15 that it found a new partner to get there: Plug Power. They will help each other reach their goals.
Plug Power provides “turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy.” In other words, it is trying to help make hydrogen from renewable sources and without carbon emissions. The company plans to distribute the green hydrogen it produces with the help of up to 75 Nikola Tre FCEVs it will buy in the next three years and liquid hydrogen tankers that are also Plug Power products. Nikola said deliveries will start in 2023.
As for Nikola, the company announced in October that it would have a hydrogen production hub in Buckeye, Arizona. The company bought a land parcel there and plans to produce 30 metric tons per day of hydrogen in the first phase of the project. As demand increases, the hub will be able to deliver 150 metric tons of hydrogen daily. It is here that Nikola will also help its new partner. For Nikola’s hub, it will be necessary to have a fully integrated liquefaction system, and Plug Power will supply that.
The two companies have also established what they call the Green Hydrogen Supply Agreement. According to this deal, Nikola will have access to a minimum of 100 metric tons of hydrogen produced by Plug Power in multiple locations. While the Buckeye hub is not ready to deliver hydrogen, Nikola’s new partner can provide that from multiple locations. In other words, Tre FCEV vehicles sold to other customers apart from Plug Power will have access to the gas in the 60 hydrogen dispensing stations Nikola plans to deploy in the U.S. until 2026.
