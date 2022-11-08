Nikola Will Sell Charging Solutions to Fleet Owners With ChargePoint's Help

Battery electric trucks are yet to prove they make any sense. The higher weight prevents them from carrying the same loads as a competitor powered by a combustion engine. The charging wait time their massive battery packs present is equivalent to downtime. To speed that up, all charging sessions have to be fast, which reduces the lifespan of these cells. If none of that is an issue, Nikola is now selling charging solutions with its trucks.
That will be possible thanks to a partnership established with ChargePoint. Through it, Nikola, Nikola Sales, and its Service Dealer Network will be able to offer fleet owners all charging solutions the charging network has. Ironically, it will allow these customers to avoid public charging networks – which would be weird for electric trucks anyway.
According to Pablo Koziner, that will reduce the time to “design, procure and construct” small and large-scale charging infrastructure projects. Considering several truck sales need that infrastructure in place to happen, Nikola’s commercial president did not mention that the deal also helps the electric truck maker accelerate its own deliveries.
For ChargePoint, the partnership amplifies its reach. Any fleet owner in need of charging solutions and willing to buy Nikola trucks will go for the charging network before any of its competitors.
Apart from the hardware, ChargePoint will also provide its software solutions to fleet owners. That includes “charge management, range forecasting, and streamlined delivery route and schedule planning.” This is crucial data for deliveries, especially those that fit the last mile description. Nikola believes it will help its customers better utilize their trucks while also preventing issues – such as running out of electricity before delivering all goods or getting back to the garage.
The win-win formula looks so promising that we do not doubt other electric truck makers will also follow it, either with ChargePoint or other charging networks such as Electrify America and EVgo.
