Audi S8 Races Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Both Run 11s

Disappointment and pitchforks best describe the Cayenne’s reception when it was released in 2002 for the 2003 model year. Porsche then ruffled some feathers with the introduction of the Panamera in 2009, but contrary to naysayer predictions, both are Porsches through and through.
The Panamera in the featured clip, for example, isn’t even the most performance-oriented variant offered. Be that as it may, Daniel of Carwow pushed the Turbo S to 11.2 seconds in the quarter mile, which is pretty darn impressive for a family-sized car that weighs 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs).
As opposed to the plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid that belts out 691 horsepower and 642 pound-foot (870 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 revolutions per minute, this fellow makes do solely with the internal combustion side of the powertrain. The 4.0-liter V8 engine, internally referred to as EA825, makes 621 ponies and 605 pound-foot (820 Nm).
On the other lane of the runway, Mat Watson of Carwow runs the quarter mile in the slightly heavier and less powerful Audi S8 in 11.7 seconds. Tipping the scales at 2,220 kilograms (4,894 pounds), the full-size luxury uses the very same powerplant, although tuned for 563 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) from 2,000 to 4,500 revolutions per minute.
The S8, which comes exclusively with this V8, manages to win just once from a rolling start. “I forget to shift gear,” explains Daniel in the Panamera. The following race, it loses badly to the Panamera due to its higher curb weight, less powerful engine, and more laidback character.
The all-German showdown in the featured clip was filmed at the runway that Carwow’s Mat Watson regularly uses for racing videos.
Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the A8 plays the luxury game that little better than its Porsche-badged sibling due to the revival of the Horch brand for the range-topping trim level of the A8. Officially designated A8 L Horch, this variant was developed specifically for the Chinese market. The closest thing Porsche has is the Exclusive Manufaktur division that offers a plethora of customization possibilities for the appropriate money.
As opposed to the plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid that belts out 691 horsepower and 642 pound-foot (870 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 revolutions per minute, this fellow makes do solely with the internal combustion side of the powertrain. The 4.0-liter V8 engine, internally referred to as EA825, makes 621 ponies and 605 pound-foot (820 Nm).
On the other lane of the runway, Mat Watson of Carwow runs the quarter mile in the slightly heavier and less powerful Audi S8 in 11.7 seconds. Tipping the scales at 2,220 kilograms (4,894 pounds), the full-size luxury uses the very same powerplant, although tuned for 563 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) from 2,000 to 4,500 revolutions per minute.
The S8, which comes exclusively with this V8, manages to win just once from a rolling start. “I forget to shift gear,” explains Daniel in the Panamera. The following race, it loses badly to the Panamera due to its higher curb weight, less powerful engine, and more laidback character.
The all-German showdown in the featured clip was filmed at the runway that Carwow’s Mat Watson regularly uses for racing videos.
Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the A8 plays the luxury game that little better than its Porsche-badged sibling due to the revival of the Horch brand for the range-topping trim level of the A8. Officially designated A8 L Horch, this variant was developed specifically for the Chinese market. The closest thing Porsche has is the Exclusive Manufaktur division that offers a plethora of customization possibilities for the appropriate money.