1960 Chevrolet Impala Sleeping in the Forest Is Still Complete, Good V8 News

You wouldn’t normally expect a car that’s been sleeping for what are likely decades in a forest to be complete, would you?
And yet, this 1960 Impala somehow took me by surprise, of course, if what its current owner says is entirely accurate.
The car was found in some sort of forest, so it’s safe to assume it hasn’t moved in years. At the same time, a pile of metal sitting in an area full of vegetation can mean just one thing: expect plenty of rust, especially on the undersides.
The seller doesn’t provide any specifics on this front, but you shouldn’t expect anything but bad news about the current health of the metal. After all, you can’t imagine the floors would survive such terrible conditions without struggling with the rust invasion, so massive patches are probably required here.
The Impala is somehow still complete. As odd as that may sound, especially given it’s a car that’s been sitting for such a long time, everything continues to be there. Sure enough, you shouldn’t take anything for granted, so make sure you check everything thoroughly before committing to a purchase.
The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 paired with a Powerglide unit.
It was the most common engine choice in 1960. As the second and last year of this generation, the Impala was offered with almost the same engine lineup as its predecessor, minus the ramjet fuel-injected small-block configuration.
The standard choice was still the lazy six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower. The 283 was the base V8, offering a maximum power of 170 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel carburetor. Chevrolet also included a four-barrel version with 230 horsepower, whereas the top choice was the almighty 348 (5.7-liter).
The 283 available on this abandoned Impala isn’t dead, or at least, that’s what the seller promises. The engine still turns over by hand, so in theory, a good mechanic should be able to bring it back to working condition.
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear that fixing this Impala isn’t for the faint of heart. The car looks horrible, and while everything is still there, I’m pretty sure some parts come in awful condition. The interior is probably wrecked, so despite getting all the parts, most of them are useless anyway and would need to be replaced for a restoration.
The owner says on Craigslist that anyone can buy the car for just $1,000, and this says a lot about the overall condition of the Impala. If anything, this iconic model could serve as a donor for another project, but not before you check out everything in person. The car is parked close to Springfield, and it obviously requires towing.
