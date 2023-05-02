Factory 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Tempting in This Junkyard, Bad News Incoming

Junkyard finds are often fairly intriguing, but this 1963 Impala SS could easily be crowned the king of what looks like the place where abandoned cars go to fall asleep for eternity.
A classic Impala wearing the SS tags certainly tickles many people’s fancy, but this 1963 model isn’t exactly the dream of wealthy collectors.
The photo gallery speaks for itself and perfectly highlights the main shortcomings of a typical junkyard find. There’s plenty of rust, and the metal that’s still on the car is rough, to say the least.
It’s not hard to figure out what’s currently hiding under the hood. In fact, the hood doesn’t even seem to be around anymore, so the engine bay is now filled with fresh air. The original powerplant is most likely putting the wheels in motion on another Impala, as this SS has probably served as a donor.
Born with an automatic transmission, the car was part of a transition to manual at one point in its life. The parts to complete the transformation are still there, but everything depends on your plans for the car in the first place.
The 1963 Impala SS has a special place in Chevy’s history books. Thanks to its skyrocketing popularity, Impala was picked as the model to celebrate the 50 millionth car built by the GM brand. As such, a brand-new, shiny, and absolutely mesmerizing Impala SS rolled off the assembly lines of the Tarrytown plant with none other than New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller behind the wheel.
Sixty years later, Chevrolet Impala SS continues to be a superstar, and many collectors are willing to pay big bucks to own an all-original and unrestored example. Of course, it’s not the case with this Impala, as the car comes in a rough condition, making a full restoration quite challenging.
If anything, the SS could help bring back to life another sibling coming in a better shape, especially because the amount of work it would otherwise require seems to be insane. The floors, for instance, are completely wrecked, the engine is missing, and the conversion to manual might not be everybody’s cup of tea. If you’d rather see the glass half-full, the interior still comes in a decent shape, and almost everything appears to be there.
The car comes with one major shortcoming. eBay seller rustlys isn’t willing to sell this Impala SS for pocket money, so you must spend close to $6,000 to take it home. Someone has already submitted a $5,750 bid for the car, and given a reserve hasn’t been enabled, it could also be the selling price if nobody else joins the race. The car is located in Missouri if you’d rather see it live before bidding.
The photo gallery speaks for itself and perfectly highlights the main shortcomings of a typical junkyard find. There’s plenty of rust, and the metal that’s still on the car is rough, to say the least.
It’s not hard to figure out what’s currently hiding under the hood. In fact, the hood doesn’t even seem to be around anymore, so the engine bay is now filled with fresh air. The original powerplant is most likely putting the wheels in motion on another Impala, as this SS has probably served as a donor.
Born with an automatic transmission, the car was part of a transition to manual at one point in its life. The parts to complete the transformation are still there, but everything depends on your plans for the car in the first place.
The 1963 Impala SS has a special place in Chevy’s history books. Thanks to its skyrocketing popularity, Impala was picked as the model to celebrate the 50 millionth car built by the GM brand. As such, a brand-new, shiny, and absolutely mesmerizing Impala SS rolled off the assembly lines of the Tarrytown plant with none other than New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller behind the wheel.
Sixty years later, Chevrolet Impala SS continues to be a superstar, and many collectors are willing to pay big bucks to own an all-original and unrestored example. Of course, it’s not the case with this Impala, as the car comes in a rough condition, making a full restoration quite challenging.
If anything, the SS could help bring back to life another sibling coming in a better shape, especially because the amount of work it would otherwise require seems to be insane. The floors, for instance, are completely wrecked, the engine is missing, and the conversion to manual might not be everybody’s cup of tea. If you’d rather see the glass half-full, the interior still comes in a decent shape, and almost everything appears to be there.
The car comes with one major shortcoming. eBay seller rustlys isn’t willing to sell this Impala SS for pocket money, so you must spend close to $6,000 to take it home. Someone has already submitted a $5,750 bid for the car, and given a reserve hasn’t been enabled, it could also be the selling price if nobody else joins the race. The car is located in Missouri if you’d rather see it live before bidding.