Chevy Impala SS Gloriously Rocks Big Wheels Without Looking Ridiculous

Certain tuning companies and car owners alike could learn a thing or two from this Chevrolet Impala SS, which keeps it both simple and classy with a few special touches all around. Also despite sporting a set of big wheels, it doesn’t cross the over-the-top line at all.
Part of the seventh generation, which was marketed as the Caprice SS in the Middle East, it was born sometime between 1994 and 1996, part of the almost 70,000 units that saw the light of day at the Arlington factory, in Texas.
The front-engine and rear-wheel drive sedan had performance deeply embedded into its character, featuring a 5.7-liter V8 engine under that straight hood. The small block unit kicked out 330 pound-feet (447 Nm) of torque back in the day, with the output rated at 260 hp (264 ps/194 kW). Directed to the rear axle via a four-speed automatic transmission, it enabled the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than seven seconds, with a top speed set at 145 mph (233 kph).
Nowadays, a seven-second sprint time is nothing to write home about, but keep in mind that we’re talking about a car made almost thirty years ago. Back then, exotic models like the Lamborghini Diablo claimed some 4.5 seconds for the sprint, which is pretty much hot hatch territory these days. As a matter of fact, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is even quicker than that, taking 3.9 seconds with its 415 hp (421 ps/310 kW) unleashed. Also, the seventh-gen Impala SS was not exactly a lightweight contender, as it tipped the scales at over 4,000 pounds (1,830 kg).
As for the things that make this copy even more special, these comprise the wheels for one. They measure 26 inches in diameter, have a five-spoke pattern, and they fill the arches just perfectly, even with the half-inch (13 mm) lowered suspension. Black is the dominating color when it comes to the exterior, as it is present on just about everything. Heck, even the front and rear lighting units have a smoked finish, for a deeper effect. There are darked-out windows as well, which not only provide some well-deserved privacy for the occupants but also contribute to the special nature of the car.
Moving over to the interior, we can see the SS-badged headrests on the seats that sport gray leather. This is the dominating hue here, and it is so 1990s. One thing that was upgraded was the audio, with Roadshow International mentioning a complete sound system in the social media post embedded down below. This also features a modern-day infotainment system, with a touchscreen display between the central air vents. Overall, this is a very clean-looking Impala SS, and we’re definitely fans of the extensive amount of work that went into it. But are you? Drop a line below and let us know.
