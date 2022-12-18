Owner Too Old to Drive: Babied 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is All-Original and Unrestored

Third-generation Chevrolet Impalas aren’t necessarily rare, but on the other hand, most of the examples that are still known to be in existence come in a super-rough shape.
This kind of makes sense after so many years, but on the other hand, many of these cars end up in horrible condition due to improper storage and maintenance throughout the last decades.
This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is the exception that proves the rule, as it requires nothing else than minor TLC to become a perfect 10.
The car has always been babied and properly taken care of, according to eBay seller bu-neak, but the Impala is now looking for a new home because the owner is just too old to drive. Produced in the last year of the third generation, this Impala SS is a beautiful survivor that flexes the package collectors would be willing to pay big bucks for.
It’s an all-original example that hasn’t been restored just yet, so the impressive condition it’s currently flexing is just the result of correct maintenance throughout the years. The engine under the hood, a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 paired with a Powerglide transmission, is still starting and running properly.
And given everything else aligns with the top shape of the rest of the car, the Impala SS is already prepared for the road. The paint is also original, and it only requires minor touches here and there to resolve the few and very small nicks that can hardly be observed in the provided images.
Absolutely everything works on this SS, so in many ways, this 1964 Chevrolet is a great way to see what a fourth-generation Impala was all about when it got to see daylight 58 years ago.
Given its impressive shape, the car obviously doesn’t come for cheap, so whoever wants to take it home must be ready to pay $40,900 for it.
