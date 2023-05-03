Rough 1964 Chevy Impala V8 Fights for Survival, Chrome Galore

Chevrolet was already preparing for a massive Impala overhaul back in 1964, so most of its resources, design attention, and love went to the fourth generation scheduled for 1965.
As such, the 1964 Impala didn't come with too many breaking changes, as Chevrolet was mostly focused on subtle refinements and tweaks in the engine department.
The 409 big-block (6.7-liter) returned to the series, being offered with three different outputs. The base version produced 340 horsepower, while the top-of-the-line version generated 425 horsepower thanks to twin four-barrel carburetors.
On the other hand, despite modest refinements, Impala still stood up from the crowd. The large body, the aluminum trim, and the chrome abundance turned the car into quite a head-turning machine.
The 1964 Impala that you see here was one of these models catching everybody’s attention. Now sporting a rather rough shape, the car looks like it's been sitting on the side of the road for a very long time. However, it doesn't exhibit the horrible condition you'd normally expect to see on a vehicle parked for so long.
The provided photos do seem to show some signs of rust damage, but on the other hand, I must admit I'm totally impressed with how well the metal managed to hold out against the long time of sitting. The floors are typically the first ones to be wrecked by rust, but on this Impala, regular fixes could be enough to bring them back to a solid shape.
The frame also looks good, so despite being parked for such a long time, this Impala managed to pass the test of time with flying colors.
The V8 under the hood no longer starts, and the info we're getting on this front is very limited. It's difficult to tell if it's stuck or not, but an in-person inspection is recommended anyway, so make sure you also look under the hood.
All the Impala chrome is still there, and this is definitely good news considering these parts are typically in high demand. This Impala hasn't yet served as a donor, so most of the components are in the car.
Coming without a title, this 1964 Impala with minimal rust leaves the door open to various projects, including turning the car into the perfect donor for a restoration project. Of course, such a classic would deserve a restoration job of its own, especially given most of the parts are still there.
Time will tell if we'll ever see this Impala back on the road, but right now, eBay seller retpa0445-tcy7vu is still trying to find a new home for the car. The asking price is $3,500, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should potential customers be interested in a different deal.
