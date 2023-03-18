The Prancing Pony Is Hobbit Themed, Charming Nerd Lair Mobile Home Made From a Shuttle Bus

When it comes to tiny/mobile homes, one thing they do not lack is variety. All nomads have their own interpretation of either an adventure-ready build or downsized house, and that makes each and every one special. But this shuttle bus, called The Prancing Pony (some people might already see where this is going), is extra cool, as it is a Hobbit-themed dream of a nerd lair, which ignites a fire in my nerdy heart.
Granted, you would not be able to tell that from the outside because this Ford E-450 shuttle bus looks like a rust bucket. Even the solar panels on top that charge the 200Ah batteries are flexible and almost impossible to see. That is unless you got up close and personal to see the dragon-handled wooden door and stained glass that leads into this country-cottage-looking mobile home.
Stepping inside, a weary traveler is immediately greeted by the two cats, aptly named Meriadoc Brandybuck and Peregrin Took, after the comic relief characters in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. It’s probably best to ignore them if they meow, asking for a second breakfast.
Feline inhabitants aside, the first thing one can notice inside is the sheer amount of geeky touches. From the country-cottage vibe to the library, tea kettles, Wolverine and Blizzard stickers on the fridge, and so on. Everything here speaks to the passions and hobbies of the owners. Even the area surrounding the door has been covered in a backsplash that makes it look like a stone wall from a 16th-century home.
Speaking of the library, it is situated toward the front of this tiny home, along with a few other shelves and storage for clothes. As mobile homes are usually lacking space, this area is packed with other features too. A good example is the fridge, with is kind of hard to notice as it is covered by a wooden top to double as a lounge for reading. Keeping the relaxed theme, cats also get their own lounge right next to it, adding to the cozy home aesthetic.
Next up is the kitchen, which is spread across both walls of the shuttle bus. On one side. there is the sink, separated from the cooking area. This decision is not unusual as the limited length requires compromises. Next to it, there is a minute woodburning stove, which not only manages to keep this mobile home warm but also heats up the kettle to make tea.
Also worth noting is that beneath the sink, there is a measly jug that serves as a gray water tank. While that can become a hassle to empty on a daily basis, it keeps the water flowing even in freezing conditions as the freshwater tank is also mounted on the wool-insulated interior of the shuttle bus.
One thing that is missing, however, is the stovetop. Instead of opting for a traditional solution mounted on the countertop, the couple living in this van went for the electric counterpart, which can be stowed away to prevent the cats from climbing onto the hot cooking surface.
To satisfy the demands of those electric appliances, solar panels are not enough, as they draw a lot of power. To solve that issue, a 1500Wh portable power supply was also incorporated underneath the table, enough to provide the necessary juice.
mobile homes. First and foremost, it provides storage. The 21-gallon (80-liter) freshwater tank sits under one of the two couches, along with many gaming supplies, board games, and even a projector.
The couch on the opposite wall also has inbuilt storage when the cushions are lifted and even has a tricky door where the laundry basket has been incorporated. Splitting these two decently sized couches apart is a foldable table, which can also be extended, providing a perfect space to not only have guests over for board games but also eat or work. When that table is folded away, the two couches can be united into the actual bed.
While this might sound too cluttered or compromising, its aesthetic is undeniably charming. It is a nerd lair, equipped with everything a geek would ever need to feel at home. It also pays homage to one of the best stories ever told, making it truly special and unique.
