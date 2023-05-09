The Moth Custom Tiny House Is a Very Artsy Office on Wheels

Tiny houses are the essence of downsizing and the epitome of a life lived on the road, soaking up new experiences and living more intentionally. But putting tiny houses in a box (pun intended) means doing them a disservice.
The tiny house frenzy is the gift that keeps on giving – even after 20+ years from the moment it took root. The Moth is an excellent example in this sense, showing the versatility of such a platform: a tiny house doesn't have to be a home in the strictest sense of the word and can have multiple functionality.
The Moth is a rolling office and a promotional vehicle of sorts, rolled up into one. It's a tiny house by Modern Tiny Living (MTL) that could be turned into a proper living space for another client with the right modifications. The Moth is a fully custom 24-foot (7.3-meter) "masterpiece” (*MTL's words, not ours) used by the non-profit organization The Moth to travel the country, hence its name.
The organization was founded by poet George Dawes Green in 1997 and deals primarily with storytelling. The idea for the name of the group – and of the tiny house that now helps them gather more storytellers and listeners in one place – came from Green's own experiences in St. Simon's Island in Georgia, where he and friends would gather on friend Wanda's porch. That porch, MTL says, had a hole in the screening where moths would come through, becoming trapped in the light, very much like listeners would become trapped into the stories they heard.
Instead, you get a large living room slash communal space, basked in light on all sides and arranged in such a way as to invite to conversation, research, or introspection while gazing out one of the windows, according to need. Access is done either via the rear door, by means of a metal ladder, or right through the four-fold accordion door and the slide-out deck area, which extends available space well into the surrounding nature.
The Moth sits on a double-axle custom trailer and is perfectly road-legal to allow easy towing from city to city as the group of storytellers moves through the event calendar. Opposite the smaller door is the sitting area, with a large swing chair facing a couple of very comfortable-looking seats. A breakfast bar with a deep farm sink at one end faces the window opposite the accordion door, with tablet holders and headphones mounted on the wall. There's a small fridge underneath the sink, so The Moth can at least offer some refreshments, if not proper meals.
Speaking of glazing, The Moth almost overdoes it, in the best way possible. Aside from the four-fold accordion door, it has three oversize skylights, a large window at the bar, and glass on the rear door. There's even a small window in the bathroom, so the entire space gets plenty of natural light.
The styling is minimalist but cozy, with poplar tongue and groove for the interior, with custom wallpaper with various quotes, and an LP vertical board and batten siding exterior. It's a clean and very airy, and because of it, a tremendously inviting place – just the kind of space a story lover moth would be attracted to. Finishes include custom cabinetry in solid wood, with pops of color in throw pillows and a rustic rug here and there for good measure.
The Moth tiny house is that spot of light that calls to listeners on the road and traps them inside – but without any of the morbid connotations that apply to moths. As such, its layout is pared down compared to what you'd find in a tiny house designed for full-time living. There's no need for a bedroom or a full bathroom, and least of all for ample storage, which must have made the designers' work easier.
The bathroom is between the rear entry and this "bar," with just a regular flushing toilet and a sink without vanity. Again, given the intended purpose for this tiny, anything more would have been superfluous. Still, the tiny has running hot water, separate tanks for fresh and gray water, and a mini-split for AC and heating, insulation, and double-pane glazing.
To us, The Moth shows the multi-functionality of tiny homes, which goes beyond that of serving as temporary or permanent residences to today's nomads. Tiny homes can easily double as mobile offices or advertising spaces on wheels, as guest rooms, or add-on leisure centers – like entertainment or reading rooms attached to the main house. MTL says they could take The Moth and turn it into a proper home, with the only downside being their failure to mention a starting price. For the record, though, an MTL house starts at $79,000 and goes as high as your budget allows it.