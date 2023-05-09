Jamaican Billionaire Parts With His Spectacular $360M Superyacht After Just Two Years

Say goodbye to Ahpo and hello to Lady Jorgia. Although it will be sporting a new name from now on, the famous Lurssen superyacht's outrageous luxury won't diminish in any way as it gears up for charter trips in the Mediterranean under its new name, starting this summer.
At the end of each year, the yachting industry reveals the most impressive sale, value-wise. Big numbers are no surprise in a domain where luxury is the common denominator. However, the most spectacular sales still draw everyone's attention.
Last year, the 123 meters (403 feet) Golden Odyssey was at the top of the list. As the world's 36th-largest yacht, it was sold for €150 million ($165 million). With a double final price, Ahpo has the best chance to become this year's most expensive yacht sale, even though it's only May.
The chances for an even greater superyacht sale this year are slim only because surpassing $360 million is no easy task. This was the last known asking price for Ahpo, which recently found a new owner, who remains mysterious for now. Coincidently, both Ahpo and Golden Odyssey were built by Lurssen, one in 2021 and the other in 2015.
Lurssen operates three production facilities in northern Germany and has gained a reputation for building bespoke superyachts of at least 60 meters (197 feet). It's safe to say that every vessel delivered by this German shipyard is a masterpiece.
Some of the most iconic yachts of all time came from this experienced builder, with an eye for striking designs and innovative features. Paul Allen's famous superyacht Octopus, and Larry Ellison's former superyacht, the Rising Sun, are both made by Lurssen. Even the largest yacht in the world, the 180-meter (590.5 feet) Azzam, bears the same signature.
Like the other Lurssen works of art, Ahpo was built for a discerning billionaire. Lee Chin is considered the wealthiest man in Jamaica and has previously owned another large yacht, the 283-foot Quattroelle, valued at $250 million. With its epic proportions and outrageous luxury, Ahpo was a giant step up even from an expensive pleasure craft like the Quattroelle.
The legendary Nuvolari-Lenard studio designed this six-deck beast, 377 feet (115 meters) long. In addition to two helipads, a movie theater, and a convertible dance floor, it boasts a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a heat recovery system that maintains the pool water at optimal temperature.
Until now, the price for one week onboard Ahpo was a whopping $2.6 million. The freshly-renamed Lady Jorgia is expected to raise the bar and the price accordingly. For now, it proudly wears the crown for the most expensive superyacht sold so far and potentially the most expensive one sold this entire year.
Last year, the 123 meters (403 feet) Golden Odyssey was at the top of the list. As the world's 36th-largest yacht, it was sold for €150 million ($165 million). With a double final price, Ahpo has the best chance to become this year's most expensive yacht sale, even though it's only May.
The chances for an even greater superyacht sale this year are slim only because surpassing $360 million is no easy task. This was the last known asking price for Ahpo, which recently found a new owner, who remains mysterious for now. Coincidently, both Ahpo and Golden Odyssey were built by Lurssen, one in 2021 and the other in 2015.
Lurssen operates three production facilities in northern Germany and has gained a reputation for building bespoke superyachts of at least 60 meters (197 feet). It's safe to say that every vessel delivered by this German shipyard is a masterpiece.
Some of the most iconic yachts of all time came from this experienced builder, with an eye for striking designs and innovative features. Paul Allen's famous superyacht Octopus, and Larry Ellison's former superyacht, the Rising Sun, are both made by Lurssen. Even the largest yacht in the world, the 180-meter (590.5 feet) Azzam, bears the same signature.
Like the other Lurssen works of art, Ahpo was built for a discerning billionaire. Lee Chin is considered the wealthiest man in Jamaica and has previously owned another large yacht, the 283-foot Quattroelle, valued at $250 million. With its epic proportions and outrageous luxury, Ahpo was a giant step up even from an expensive pleasure craft like the Quattroelle.
The legendary Nuvolari-Lenard studio designed this six-deck beast, 377 feet (115 meters) long. In addition to two helipads, a movie theater, and a convertible dance floor, it boasts a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a heat recovery system that maintains the pool water at optimal temperature.
Until now, the price for one week onboard Ahpo was a whopping $2.6 million. The freshly-renamed Lady Jorgia is expected to raise the bar and the price accordingly. For now, it proudly wears the crown for the most expensive superyacht sold so far and potentially the most expensive one sold this entire year.
We are delighted to announce the sale of the award-winning 377′ (115.1m) Lurssen AHPO in an in-house deal. AHPO will be rechristened LADY JORGIA and will be available for charter this Summer in the Mediterranean. https://t.co/jzL2rrkdSG pic.twitter.com/kJWNiOJ76n— Moran Yacht & Ship (@moranyachts) May 8, 2023