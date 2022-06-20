$2.6M Will Get You a Week of Bliss Onboard the Luxurious Ahpo, Here's What You'll Pay For

Former Project Enzo, now christened Ahpo, is a 377 ft (115 m), six-deck floating paradise designed for entertainment on the water. It was purchased by one of the richest people in Canada and its interior was kept a secret until recently. The luxury yacht has recently become available for charter and we now get to also take a peek at its insides.
Ahpo was built by the German shipyard Lurssen for a repeat client, the Jamaican-Canadian Michael Lee-Chin, and was delivered late last year. It was designed in and out by Nuvolari-Lenard and it is now available for charter in the Caribbean during winters and the Mediterranean for the summer.
Lurssen's vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and engineering systems and boasts of including eco-friendly features as well. For instance, its generators are fitted with a heat recovery system that heats the water in the pool and its dynamic positioning feature enables electronic anchoring in sensitive and remote areas, protecting the seabed. The yacht can reach a speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph).
While we did get info on all the highlights of the superyacht, as far as images go, the interior of the Ahpo has remained a big and well-kept secret up until recently. The yacht is now exclusively available for charter with Moran Yacht & Ship and we finally get to see what the 115 m palace looks like on the inside.
Ahpo’s design focuses on comfort, luxury, and keeping its guests entertained by offering a lot of onboard facilities for sports and other activities. The ship's most notable amenities are a large, fully-equipped gym on the sky lounge deck, a spa, a beauty salon, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a movie theater, a dancefloor, and a piano. Contributing to an even more mesmerizing atmosphere in the evening are also the superyacht’s striking underwater lights. Lurssen’s luxury vessel also comes with two helipads.
Ahpo can accommodate up to 16 guests in eight large staterooms and there are also four staff cabins available for various purposes such as security, housing a nanny, or other auxiliary personnel.
Moran Yacht & Ship rents Ahpo for €2.5 million (around $2.6 million) per week.
