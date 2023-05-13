The Gran Turismo World Series 2023 Begins!

Made by Polyphony Digital, the Gran Turismo franchise is one of PlayStation's most prominent 1st party titles. Last Christmas, the series reached the 90 million copies sold milestone, which is nothing less than a titanic feat. However, the legendary game developer isn't resting on its laurels and is kicking things into gear with Gran Turismo World Series 2023.
The GTWS 2023 is an international championship that has begun today, May 13, and is free to compete for everyone with a copy of Gran Turismo 7.
Go to the Online section, choose Sport mode, and find your way from there. The only caveat is the 18+ rule for competitors in the World Series Showdown and World Finals. Also, if you're from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or the United Arab Emirates, you must be at least 21, according to the rulebook.
The event consists of two main championships, the Nations Cup and the Manufacturers Cup. In the former event, players will compete as their country's or territory's representatives. The latter means drivers will be racing under contract of their favorite brand or manufacturer.
During these cup events, you will go through seven rounds in the Online Series, and the best-ranked players will go on to the World Series Showdown 2023 and the World Finals 2023, which take place in August and December, respectively.
The event is broadcasted online and features the usual hardcore racing commentary, so if you find yourself among some of the most entertaining races, you might hear your name and country out loud if you have what it takes. Last year, during the finals, the father of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, handed the winning trophy himself.
During the preliminary phases, each player competes independently, gathering up points. There's nothing fancy or complicated about the point system. Depending on what place you finish in, you gain a certain amount. You might register as a Star Player on the official GT website if you reach the top ranks.
Later, in the World Series Showdown event, the top three (ranked) players from the highest League in each country or territory will form a three-person team.
The Nations Cup Online Series takes place on May 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and June 7. The Showdown is on August 11-12, and the World Finals are on December 2-3.
The Manufacturer Cup Online Series is on June 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, and 28 and continues on July 1. Then, the Showdown is on August 11-12, and the World Finals are on December 2-3.
If you want to watch it online, the broadcast will be live for the World Series Showdown from Friday, August 11, to Saturday, August 12. The World Finals will be on Friday, December 1 through December 3.
Meanwhile, let's hope the GT movie will be as good as fans expect.
Go to the Online section, choose Sport mode, and find your way from there. The only caveat is the 18+ rule for competitors in the World Series Showdown and World Finals. Also, if you're from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or the United Arab Emirates, you must be at least 21, according to the rulebook.
The event consists of two main championships, the Nations Cup and the Manufacturers Cup. In the former event, players will compete as their country's or territory's representatives. The latter means drivers will be racing under contract of their favorite brand or manufacturer.
During these cup events, you will go through seven rounds in the Online Series, and the best-ranked players will go on to the World Series Showdown 2023 and the World Finals 2023, which take place in August and December, respectively.
The event is broadcasted online and features the usual hardcore racing commentary, so if you find yourself among some of the most entertaining races, you might hear your name and country out loud if you have what it takes. Last year, during the finals, the father of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, handed the winning trophy himself.
During the preliminary phases, each player competes independently, gathering up points. There's nothing fancy or complicated about the point system. Depending on what place you finish in, you gain a certain amount. You might register as a Star Player on the official GT website if you reach the top ranks.
Later, in the World Series Showdown event, the top three (ranked) players from the highest League in each country or territory will form a three-person team.
The Nations Cup Online Series takes place on May 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and June 7. The Showdown is on August 11-12, and the World Finals are on December 2-3.
The Manufacturer Cup Online Series is on June 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, and 28 and continues on July 1. Then, the Showdown is on August 11-12, and the World Finals are on December 2-3.
If you want to watch it online, the broadcast will be live for the World Series Showdown from Friday, August 11, to Saturday, August 12. The World Finals will be on Friday, December 1 through December 3.
Meanwhile, let's hope the GT movie will be as good as fans expect.