You Don't Want to Miss Gran Turismo 7's April Update

For some time now, when it comes to Gran Turismo 7 monthly updates, the Polyphony Digital development team runs like clockwork. Usually, they add between three and five cars, and April is no exception. The 1.32 update is bringing four new sweet rides into the mix, and no matter if you're a newcomer or a veteran, you will want to take full advantage of this lineup.
First on the list is the legendary 1992 Jaguar XJ220. It was first revealed as a prototype in 1988, during the British International Motor Show. Still, Jaguar displayed the final version in 1991 at the Tokyo Motor Show under the XJ220 nameplate.
The prototype donned a naturally aspirated V12, but the commercial version ended up with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that could produce 542 hp (549 ps) with 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque.
Next up is the almighty 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The GT3 nameplate first saw the light of day back in 2015. Until the 2020 model came out, Mercedes managed to sell 130 units. Don't let the three-digit number fool you; the GT3 was at the top of its category sales charts.
Then came the 2020 refresh with its updated features and engine improvements, making it a superior vehicle to its predecessors. All the new tweaks it underwent when under the hammer brought its price to $452,000 or €399.000. Important to note that these numbers are from the 2019 era, but adjusted to inflation, it would now cost close to €470,000 or $530,000.
Our third and fourth contestants are the 2023 Toyota and Honda Dallara SF23 Super Formula cars. They're part of the Japanese Championship and represent an update or upgrade for the SF19s introduced four years ago.
These two babies are extremely inclined toward sustainability. For example, the body of the SF23 uses a bio-composite material made by a highly specialized company. Supposedly, it kept the same weight and rigidity as the previous carbon fiber shell while reducing CO2 emissions by 75% from the raw materials and construction process.
The Yokohama Rubber tires they're equipped with have also been manufactured with sustainability in mind. This newly developed set of rubbers uses 33% sustainability-sourced materials while maintaining the same handling performances.
If you look under the World Circuits menu, you will find the new Super Formula race. Also, two new entries have been added under the GT Cafe menu: Extra Menu No 21: 'Collection: Alpine' accessible if you're Collector Level 35 and above, and Extra Menu No. 20: 'Collection: Shelby' accessible for Collector Level 41 and above.
The final additions from the 1.32 update are the North Yorkshire and Miyazaki locations for the Scapes section.
As for what the May update will bring, it's anybody's guess for now, but we'll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, maybe all of this will keep you busy until then. If not, there's always the newly-revealed Twisted Metal teaser to get your blood flowing. Provided you're a fan, of course.
The prototype donned a naturally aspirated V12, but the commercial version ended up with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that could produce 542 hp (549 ps) with 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque.
Next up is the almighty 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The GT3 nameplate first saw the light of day back in 2015. Until the 2020 model came out, Mercedes managed to sell 130 units. Don't let the three-digit number fool you; the GT3 was at the top of its category sales charts.
Then came the 2020 refresh with its updated features and engine improvements, making it a superior vehicle to its predecessors. All the new tweaks it underwent when under the hammer brought its price to $452,000 or €399.000. Important to note that these numbers are from the 2019 era, but adjusted to inflation, it would now cost close to €470,000 or $530,000.
Our third and fourth contestants are the 2023 Toyota and Honda Dallara SF23 Super Formula cars. They're part of the Japanese Championship and represent an update or upgrade for the SF19s introduced four years ago.
These two babies are extremely inclined toward sustainability. For example, the body of the SF23 uses a bio-composite material made by a highly specialized company. Supposedly, it kept the same weight and rigidity as the previous carbon fiber shell while reducing CO2 emissions by 75% from the raw materials and construction process.
The Yokohama Rubber tires they're equipped with have also been manufactured with sustainability in mind. This newly developed set of rubbers uses 33% sustainability-sourced materials while maintaining the same handling performances.
If you look under the World Circuits menu, you will find the new Super Formula race. Also, two new entries have been added under the GT Cafe menu: Extra Menu No 21: 'Collection: Alpine' accessible if you're Collector Level 35 and above, and Extra Menu No. 20: 'Collection: Shelby' accessible for Collector Level 41 and above.
The final additions from the 1.32 update are the North Yorkshire and Miyazaki locations for the Scapes section.
As for what the May update will bring, it's anybody's guess for now, but we'll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, maybe all of this will keep you busy until then. If not, there's always the newly-revealed Twisted Metal teaser to get your blood flowing. Provided you're a fan, of course.