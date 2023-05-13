2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spied With Revised Headlights, V8 Engine Sounds Burbly

Are you prepared for the day when Lamborghini will be fully electric? The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese isn't ready for the zero-emission future either, although the Italian automaker is working toward electrifying its entire lineup.
Founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini back in 1963, the Volkswagen Group-owned outfit is no stranger to hybridized powertrains. Remember the Asterion plug-in hybrid V10 concept from the 2014 Paris Motor Show? How about the Aventador-based Sian FKP 37 hybrid supercar, which stores energy in a supercapacitor instead of a lithium-ion battery?
Ferrari's worst nightmare stepped up its game in March 2023 with the unveiling of the Revuelto, the plug-in hybrid V12 replacement for the Aventador. Not only does it feature a whopping three drive units, but also shames the SF90 series with 1,001 horsepower compared to 986 electrified ponies.
The Huracan – which is Lamborghini's most commercially successful mid-engine production vehicle (the 20,000th example was built in April 2022) – is also getting an electrified successor. But as opposed to the naturally-aspirated Huracan and Aventador, the newcomer will embrace a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It's reportedly good for 10,000 revolutions per minute, and the spinny lads allegedly kick in at 7,000 rpm.
A different engine from the Audi-Porsche unit of the Urus, therefore. Speaking of which, the sport utility vehicle can't escape hybridization either. But as opposed to the V6-powered Bentley Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid, the Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese employs a V8 in the hybridized Urus. Expected to premiere in the second half of 2023 for the 2024 model year, a near-production Urus PHEV has been recently spotted just outside Lamborghini's factory in Italy.
The prototype in question shows redesigned headlights, taillights, and a charging port door on the driver-side rear fender. The carparazzo who filmed it also spotted a second prototype on the very same day, leaving the factory to muted yet burbly sound of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Codenamed EA839, said lump cranks out 657 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) at 2,300 through 4,500 revolutions per minute in the ICE-only Urus S. Based on the sounds made while upshifting, we're also dealing with the very same ZF-supplied automatic of the Urus S and Performante.
Around 700 ponies on full song from the Urus PHEV – or whatever it will be called – is a certainty. At the present moment, Zuffenhausen's Porsche makes the most powerful plug-in hybrid V8 automobile of the Volkswagen Group. That car is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which rocks 690 horsepower at 5,750 revolutions per minute and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 spinnies. The Urus PHEV is expected to replace both the Urus S and Performante in Europe as the 27 member states and previous EU member United Kingdom prepare for July 2025's Euro 7 regulations.
